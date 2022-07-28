UK: Liz Truss Vows To Make Street Harassment A Crime If She Becomes Prime Minister

UK Prime Ministerial candidate, Liz Truss has promised to change the law to criminalise street harassment. The campaign of Truss on Wednesday, 27 July, announced that her administration would introduce "a standalone offence to criminalise street harassment, clamping down on aggressive and misogynistic behaviour" if she is elected as the prime minister, The Guardian reported. She said that there have been a number of high-profile murders over the last two years, many of which happened in London.

UK Foreign Secretary Truss called it a "responsibility" of all political leaders to make more efforts to address the issue. She stressed that violence against women and girls "doesn't have to be inevitable." Truss asserted that women in the United Kingdom must be able to walk on the streets "without fear of harm" and perpetrators need to be held accountable. In February, an amendment to make misogyny a hate crime in the House of Lords was rejected by the ministers. However, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel had committed to considering the offence of sexual harassment. British Prime Ministerial candidate has also pledged to introduce a national domestic abuse register.

Truss pledges to introduce domestic abuse register

The register aimed to offer better protection to victims of domestic abuse and will cover all forms of domestic violence, including financial abuse, and coercive and controlling behaviour, The Guardian reported. In the national domestic abuse register, convicted offenders will need to tell police about their arrangements with their new partners and children and failure would result in harsh penalties. Truss has said that she will also give more powers to the police for sharing information between the sex offender register and the new domestic abuse register. Truss has also committed to analysing measures that need to be taken to speed up rape cases in courts. Earlier on July 22, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss vowed to scrap all European Union-related laws within 15 months.

Rishi Sunak pledges to waive VAT on fuel bills

Meanwhile, former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak has pledged to waive Value-added Tax (VAT) on fuel bills for a year in an attempt to address the challenges of rising living costs in the country, as per The Guardian report. During his tenure as the country's chancellor, Sunak had previously resisted proposals to abolish the VAT on domestic fuel. Earlier in February, Sunak said that the removal of VAT on fuel bills would primarily favour wealthier households. It is pertinent to mention here that Sunak, who has served as UK’s chancellor in Johnson’s government, topped the final ballot of MPs with 137 votes, followed by Truss with 113 votes on July 20.

