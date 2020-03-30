UK Could Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Upto 6 Months If Needed, Says Govt Officials

The UK has reportedly announced that the lockdown to contain the novel Coronavirus spread within the kingdom could be extended up to six months, with an exception to some social distancing measures. The senior advisor to UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared that the administration might extend the lockdown until late September to flatten the curve and bounce back to normalcy. This, however, will be subject to timely review, as per the media reports.

UK's deputy chief medical officer, Jenny Harries, told the news briefing that the measures will be evaluated every three weeks for the upcoming six months to detect any slump in the rising cases. She added that containment measures might be needed beyond six months to prevent the relapse of the disease once the community spread was under control.

She was quoted as saying that there was a “lot of uncertainty” at this time. The UK has reported over 19,522 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and at least 1,228 deaths so far, according to John Hopkin University data.

20,000 former NHS staff called

Earlier, UK's chief science advisor Patrick Vallance claimed that the figures of those infected in the UK might be significantly higher if more people were tested, as per media reports. At least four prominent ministers in the UK’s parliament, PM Boris Johnson, the health secretary Matt Hancock, the chief medical officer Chris Whitty, and Johnson's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings have all tested positive and are in quarantine.

At least 20,000 former NHS staff was asked by PM Boris Johnson to return to the health services in view of the mounting health crisis across the country. It was predicted by the health professionals that the numbers are estimated to get worse over the next two weeks in the UK, as per media reports.

Robert Jenrick, housing and community's secretary, was quoted saying in the press conference that none of the government officials were “pretending” that the situation was going to be under control in the weeks ahead. In fact, more stringent measures were needed at the time to battle the largescale impact of the disease, he added.

