Amid reports coming in that two more ministers have resigned from the UK government just a day after the resignation of Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under tremendous pressure as uncertainty surrounds his government.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network about the future of PM Johnson and his government Lord Rami Ranger CBE said, "The government can collapse anytime, a week is too long in politics, you cannot predict what is gonna happen in the next hour."

While speaking about the two Asian-origin ministers who resigned citing a 'lack of confidence' in PM Johnson, Ranger said, "I am more disappointed of two guys, Rishi Sunak of Indian origin and Sajid Javid of Pakistani origin, they were given great opportunities by the PM, I believe loyalty is also very important. It was not for them to take the moral high ground and resign."

"The lotus flower grows in a swamp but there's no blemish on it. These two guys should have stayed together, in their areas and risen above the rest and demonstrated that you can work in an environment like that," Lord Ranger added, stating what Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid should have done instead of jumping ship.

When asked about the future of Boris Johnson, Ranger claimed, "Boris Johnson will fight on, because he has a mandate for the next 12 months. He just survived a no-confidence vote, last month, so he's got till June next year."

"So within one year, he has to turn the party around and prove that he has the ability to revive the economy. People forget what's happened and what's not if the economy is booming," he concluded.

Where does Boris go from here?

The resignations of Javid and Sunak have started a domino effect as according to reports more than 10 ministers and MPs have handed in their resignation, dealing huge a blow to the Conservative leader.

Johnson's first challenge will be getting through Wednesday, July 6, where he faces tough questions at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament and a long-scheduled grilling by a committee of senior lawmakers.