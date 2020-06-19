UK Lowers COVID Alert Level From 'exponential' To 'epidemic' Amid Steady Decrease In Cases

As the coronavirus cases continue to plunge in the UK, the chief medical officers in Britain have decreased the COVID-19 alert from level 4 to 3 on June 19. Amid the coronavirus contagion, the alert level from “transmission is high or rising exponentially” to “epidemic is in general circulation”. According to reports, the Joint Biosecurity Centre had recommended the lowering of the emergency level to level 3 because the chief medical officers in the UK have noted the ‘steady decrease’ in coronavirus infections in all four nations.

However, the medical officials of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have also informed that lowering of COVID-19 alert does not imply that pandemic is over. But it means that the novel coronavirus, which had originated in China in December 2019, is still in general circulation and outbreaks can occur in local communities. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, UK has till now recorded at least 301,935 cases of coronavirus infections with over 42,300 deaths. Meanwhile, the global COVID-19 cases have crossed 8.5 million with over 454,522 casualties.

Downing Street said, "The government's plan is working and we are containing the spread of coronavirus. Thank you to everyone for following the rules and playing their part - we must keep going to keep the level down."

The UK rejects contact tracing app

This came as the British government decided to ditch the current tracing app for coronavirus outbreak and instead shifted the technology to Apple and Google for the test-and-trace application. According to international media reports the UK government was in communication with both firms about their version of tracking coronavirus cases in the country that involves ‘decentralisation’. Britain’s approach is in synergy with other several European countries.

The current COVID-19 tracing application that is being used in Britain is being tested on the Isle of Wight, off the southern coast of England where it proved to be more compatible with Google's Android operating system, but not on Apple's iPhones. While several ministers had admitted to technical issues with the app, it was declared that the app was not ready to launch on May 28 for England's test and trace system.

