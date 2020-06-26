UK: 'Major Incident' Declared After Thousands Flock To Beaches Amid COVID-19 Spread

Sending shock waves across the nation, thousands of people flooded the local beaches in Southern England amid the coronavirus outbreak prompting the officials to declare “major incident”. According to the images that surfaced on the internet, Bournemouth and Sandbanks in Dorset were most severely hit beaches as with the lifting of the lockdown, people came to cool off on the hottest day of the years. The Bournemouth Hospital declared the ‘major incident’ on June 25 while the area’s local authority Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council informed on June 26 that “emergency response” has also been activated.

A major incident standby has been declared here and @Poole_Hospital. Both Trusts are working closely with multi-agency partners, including @BCPCouncil, @dorsetpolice, fire and @swasFT to co-ordinate resources across the area to tackle these issues https://t.co/xA6Q0fyUM0 — Bournemouth Hospital (@RBCH_NHS) June 25, 2020

A multi-agency emergency response has been activated to tackle issues in the area. We have extra council resources in place and our operation teams are out helping people. Please remember to be respectful and kind to all staff who are working extremely hard throughout this. pic.twitter.com/fqfUlnI8O5 — BCP Council (@BCPCouncil) June 25, 2020

Irrespective of all the guidelines put forth by the government to prevent the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the area was reportedly jammed with cars and sunbathers resulting in gridlock. From illegal parking to anti-social behaviour, the next morning there were reportedly 40 tons of waste that had been removed from the coastline. According to international media reports, Council leader Vikki Slade had even said that she was “absolutely appalled” by the scenes at the beaches.

We are responding to a high number of issues in our area and working with our multi-agency partners to co-ordinate and prioritise services where it is most needed. Extra resources are in place and teams are out and about helping people. Please be kind and respectful. — BCP Council (@BCPCouncil) June 25, 2020

'People need to enjoy'

The scenes at the beach in Southern England came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly said that he cannot wait to enjoy social life after pubs and restaurants reopen. However, he cautioned that the Britons would have to act responsibly. Britain, which went under lockdown earlier in March "could" reopen its pubs, bars, restaurants from July 4. This comes as the country has reported cases and fatalities as of now.

Speaking to reporters, the British leader said that all pubs, eateries and hotels “could reopen” in the nation from July 4. Opining that people should go out, the British leader said that he thinks they should “enjoy themselves and rediscover things” that they haven't been able to do for a long period of time.

