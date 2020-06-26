Last Updated:

UK: 'Major Incident' Declared After Thousands Flock To Beaches Amid COVID-19 Spread

Thousands of people flooded the local beaches in Southern England amid the coronavirus outbreak prompting the officials to declare a “major incident”.

UK

Sending shock waves across the nation, thousands of people flooded the local beaches in Southern England amid the coronavirus outbreak prompting the officials to declare “major incident”. According to the images that surfaced on the internet, Bournemouth and Sandbanks in Dorset were most severely hit beaches as with the lifting of the lockdown, people came to cool off on the hottest day of the years. The Bournemouth Hospital declared the ‘major incident’ on June 25 while the area’s local authority Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council informed on June 26 that “emergency response” has also been activated. 

Irrespective of all the guidelines put forth by the government to prevent the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the area was reportedly jammed with cars and sunbathers resulting in gridlock. From illegal parking to anti-social behaviour, the next morning there were reportedly 40 tons of waste that had been removed from the coastline. According to international media reports, Council leader Vikki Slade had even said that she was “absolutely appalled” by the scenes at the beaches. 

'People need to enjoy'

The scenes at the beach in Southern England came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly said that he cannot wait to enjoy social life after pubs and restaurants reopen. However, he cautioned that the Britons would have to act responsibly. Britain, which went under lockdown earlier in March "could" reopen its pubs, bars, restaurants from July 4. This comes as the country has reported cases and fatalities as of now.

Speaking to reporters, the British leader said that all pubs, eateries and hotels “could reopen” in the nation from July 4. Opining that people should go out, the British leader said that he thinks they should “enjoy themselves and rediscover things” that they haven't been able to do for a long period of time.

