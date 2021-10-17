UK Man Dials Emergency Police Service And Asks To 'send A Car' To Shift 'putrid Chicken'

999, the UK's emergency telephone number, was launched in 1937 making it the first emergency phone number worldwide. Though, it was launched with an aim to address the urgent issues of citizens, tonnes of time it has been reported that the caller ended the call with some disgusting requests. Notably, the issue is not limited to the UK's emergency telephone number, rather the help desk receives thousands of calls with some bizarre requests. In a similar bizarre incident, a man called 999 and asked the police to 'send a car' and remove a 'putrid' chicken from his fridge.

Hear the audio posted by Thames Valley Police here:

According to the Facebook post of Thames Valley Police, the caller dialled them after Tesco staff refused to help. Notably, Tesco is a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer. It is the third-largest retailer in the world. On October 14, Thames Valley Police took to the social media platform to share an audio clip in which the caller could be heard seeking help from the police department in shifting the 'disgusting' bird. During the conversation the man is heard telling the operator: "I opened it and the smell from it is absolutely disgusting. It's putrid." The call ended with the handler telling the man to take up the matter with his local Tesco.

Here is the excerpt of the conversation between the caller and the help desk:

Caller: "The person that packed the chicken in that bag also put a piece of parmesan in with it, so that's been contaminated from the juices of a putrid chicken. The supermarket would not take the chicken away, or replace it with a fresh one, and instead offered a refund.

"I don't want it in the house and I don't want it in my bin outside, because it will contaminate the inside of the bin."

"I can't put it outside because a rat could get at it and start putting some germs around the area."

In the meantime, the emergency help desk could be heard suggesting the man with certain measures, however, all goes in vain.

999 help desk: Can you not bag it up in several bags and then put it in the bin?

Caller: Bin collection isn't until Wednesday.

Caller: If I paid for the petrol could you not send a car out for me?

999 help desk: No, unfortunately, we are dealing with crimes at the moment. It's not under our remit for us to come and collect a rotting chicken.

Some criticised police for making a joke of elderly people

In the end, the help desk refused to help the man and said, "The problem was a "civil matter" and not a police one." It is worth noting that the clip was made public by the Police as part of their Think Before You Dial campaign, however, some said shaming an 'elderly' man wasn't the way to deal with the situation. "I think its an absolute joke people defending this person calling 999 for this situation. I agree he might be old and vulnerable and have mental health issues however it shouldn't be a police issue to deal. Sadly all the previous mental health hospitals and support have gone and this needs to be looked it. Imagine this though you need police support at that time that man is calling and you can't get through when your family need the support," commented one such user.

Image: Unslplah/Pixabay