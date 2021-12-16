UK Man Frantically Searches For Bitcoin Hard Disk Disposed Off In 2013; Worth ₹3,000 Crore

A 35-year-old IT worker from the UK named James Howells threw away a hard disc in 2013 containing Bitcoin that is now worth more than £300 million, about Rs 3,000 crore. He is now desperately searching for the hard disk and has offered his local council 25% of it to assist him in locating it, as per the reports of Metro. Howells began mining the cryptocurrency in 2009, since then, the value of James' coins has increased to more than £300 million.

Howells claims that he has spent the previous eight years requesting permission from Newport City Council to search for the missing hard drive, and he has made many promises to share a percentage of the money with the local authorities. When James was cleaning out his office in 2013, he threw away the hard drive.

James claims that he had two identical hard drives

According to Metro, the 35-year-old IT worker claims that he had two identical hard drives and he threw out the wrong one. He jokes that he is not the only one who has ever thrown out the wrong stuff, but it normally doesn't cost individuals millions. He also said that there is going to be a day when the files on that system are worth more than a billion pounds. He believes that even after all this time, the hard disc will still be in good enough operating shape to retrieve the bitcoin files.

James Howells says that there is a chance to find the disc but the longer the time it takes in the search process, the less likely it will be to find it. James proposed to donate the money to a council COVID-19 relief fund in order to assist the city's distressed families, back in January. Howells claims to have 7,500 bitcoins, which would be worth around £300 million at today's pricing, according to CNBC.

James had made numerous requests for assistance

Howells has made several requests to the Newport City Council to allow him to search the waste dump for the hard drive that he disposed off eight years ago but the council rejected his request, according to CNBC. Newport Council stated that they were unable to help him. A spokesperson for Newport City Council stated that its administration authorities have been contacted a number of times about the prospect of reclaiming a piece of IT hardware allegedly containing Bitcoins.

Image: Pixabay