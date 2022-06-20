UK Man Lands In Trouble For Drunk Driving After Own Mercedes Alerts Authorities On Offence

Have you ever witnessed a situation where you speed drive to escape from cops and your car rats you out? This incident happened with Alan McShane, a 37-year-old man from the United Kingdom. The man was recently driving in an inebriated state and landed in trouble after his own Mercedes called 999. McShane has been banned from driving following his car's crash after the vehicle's system immediately recognised the incident and alerted the authorities.

McShane was on his way home to Wallsend on May 16 after a night out watching Newcastle United’s win against Arsenal, as per a Newcastle Chronicle report. He met with an accident while coming off the Central Motorway, after which the car's safety response was triggered. As the authorities arrived at the scene and arrested him, he had a blood-alcohol level of 110 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath, according to his breathalyzer test. Moreover, McShane pleaded guilty to driving over the legal alcohol limit in a court hearing on Monday. He said he had ‘learnt a hard lesson.'

Newcastle Magistrates’ Court held Alan McShane guilty

In a hearing at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday, McShane pleaded guilty to driving on New Bridge Street with a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes. Alan's prosecutor Sarah Malkinson said: “On the morning of Tuesday, May 17, officers were asked to attend the scene of a one-vehicle collision on the off-slip of the Central Motorway. A vehicle had collided with the surrounding street furniture.”

Arriving at the scene, she witnessed paramedics and the fire service on the scene, with McShane being surrounded by them. She added: “He identified himself to be the driver of the vehicle. The officer noticed the smell of alcohol and that the defendant was mumbling and therefore asked him to provide a sample of breath", as per the aforementioned report. Also, McShane was taken to the RVI for a check-up following the crash, where he fell asleep while being seen by medics.