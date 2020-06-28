Last Updated:

UK: Man Decides To Pet 6 Caterpillars He Found In Broccoli, Shares Their Journey

A British man, named Sam Darlaston, is now making headlines after he decided to keep the worms, instead of throwing, he found in his veggies. 

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
UK: Man pets caterpillars he finds in his veggies, shares their 'journey'

A British man is now making headlines after he decided to keep the worms, instead of throwing, he found in his veggies. According to international media reports, 27-year-old Sam Darlaston has apparently found six caterpillars in broccoli that he had purchased in addition to one that he had found in the veggie that his roommate had bought. However, instead of discarding them, the decided to pet them all.

From caterpillars to butterflies 

Later, in a tweet, he informed the supermarket, that their vegetables had the worms in them. Writing that ‘it was his favourite vegetable’ and unwrapping it, he was 'surprised ' explained how he had found the worms.  Darlaston later posted a ‘caterpillar thread’ on Twitter to showcase the journey of his beloved pets to becoming ‘wild butterflies’.  

Read: Locust Attack: Swarming Insects Reach Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram District

Read: Video Of Leaf-like Insects Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Hail Nature

In related news, a video of leaf insects that can camouflage on the host plants with the colourful, leaf-like appearance that is almost impossible to detect has mesmerized the internet. Shared by the page named Nature is lit on Twitter, the 26-second clip shows three leaf insects that can seamlessly blend with surroundings with their leaf-like body structure in order to nibble their favourite plant or fruit they settle on. The colourful and “attractive” critters have fascinated the internet as they can be seen moving slowly like foliage from the tree. 

Read: Fact Check: Are Deadly Flying Insects Claiming Lives In India And China?

Read: Russian Artist Makes Face Masks For Insects To Save Them From Coronavirus Pandemic

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all