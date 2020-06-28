UK: Man Decides To Pet 6 Caterpillars He Found In Broccoli, Shares Their Journey

A British man is now making headlines after he decided to keep the worms, instead of throwing, he found in his veggies. According to international media reports, 27-year-old Sam Darlaston has apparently found six caterpillars in broccoli that he had purchased in addition to one that he had found in the veggie that his roommate had bought. However, instead of discarding them, the decided to pet them all.

From caterpillars to butterflies

Later, in a tweet, he informed the supermarket, that their vegetables had the worms in them. Writing that ‘it was his favourite vegetable’ and unwrapping it, he was 'surprised ' explained how he had found the worms. Darlaston later posted a ‘caterpillar thread’ on Twitter to showcase the journey of his beloved pets to becoming ‘wild butterflies’.

Hey @Tesco I was about to cook my favourite vegetable of all time (broccoli) and after unwrapping it, to my surprise, found caterpillars inside! They’re really nice and we’ve ended up keeping one as a pet and naming him. but just as a heads up, some of your broc has c-pillars😳🐛 pic.twitter.com/3VLIQAEogG — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

In case anyone is interested, the name we’ve gone with is Cedric, he’s from Spain (at least we assume so because the broccoli is) and he dances after eating spinach and broc all day long 🐛🐛🐛 pic.twitter.com/tO1EyMgeG1 — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

OH MY CHRIST. Just bought another broc and before I’ve even opened it I can see caterpillars 😭🐛 pic.twitter.com/xUBFmuiT5B — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

WELL! What do you know! My housemate just went to cook his broccoli and BAMMMMMMM, he’s got green mates too. Open to name suggestions for our 7th caterpillar child 😭🐛🐛🐛 pic.twitter.com/Gs02yjtPLr — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 12, 2020

Broc then became a chrysalis on Friday night... But then on SUNDAY MORNING I WAS GREETED BY CEDRIC!!!! he’s changed a bit 🦋🦋🦋 pic.twitter.com/KvqorlRFKh — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 22, 2020

3/7 of the Tesco broccoli caterpillars are now wild butterflies 😭, this morning Janine joined Cedric and Slim Eric for her new life ✌️🥦🦋 (thought she’d at least say bye but she just bolted) pic.twitter.com/ZxggmWc6VP — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 24, 2020

