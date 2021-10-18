UK: Man Receives Fine Notice After CCTV Confuses His Van Number Plate With Woman’s T-shirt

A man in the United Kingdom was stunned after he received a £90 fine for driving in a bus lane in the city of Bath even though he had been nowhere around. However, David Knight and his wife Paula, who live in Dorking, Surrey could not control their laugh after they saw the evidence picture included in the penalty charge notice, reported Daily Mail. The picture showed a woman walking in the bus lane with the text "KNITTER" on her T-shirt which the council computer had mixed up with the registration plate of his Volkswagen van.

CCTV confuses van number plate with woman's t-shirt

As per the Daily Mail report, the number plate of David Knight has a personalised registration plate that reads 'KN19TER'. The personalised registration on his Volkswagen van is a nod to his nickname, Knighter. The penalty charge notice issued by Bath and North East Somerset Council, included a CCTV footage picture of Pulteney Bridge in Bath, captured on 29 July. As per the picture of the penalty notice, the offence took place on 29 July, however, David Knight had received the penalty notice in September, reported The Daily Mail. The photo evidence shared along with the penalty charge notice showed an image of a woman wearing a face mask and was wearing a T-shirt with the text "Knitter".

Paula Knight, a bookkeeper contacted Bath and Somerset Council to notify the officials about the error, who had agreed to cancel the £90 fine. Paula Knight told Daily Mail that the council call handler who received the information about the mistake could not stop himself from laughing at the error. She further added that the fine which was £60 had gone up to £90 as they had not paid it within 30 days.

Image: AP/RepresentativeImage