UK Man Shares Letter Of Grandparents Referring Him As 'almost Family'; Picture Goes Viral

A man who recently returned to the UK was forced to quarantine due to the COVID pandemic. He chose to do so at his grandparents' house, where he was greeted with a note and a to-do list detailing everything that needed to be done around the house. The letter said that the man could help himself to everything in the house because he is "almost like family" to them.

The man later posted the image of the letter on Reddit, which largely contains gardening-related information like the quantity of water to be used, storage of the grow bags and usage of tools. He also highlighted the part where he was referred to as "almost like family."

The caption of the post read, "Moved back to the UK after being away for a year. Quarantining at my Grandparent’s house as they are away and they left me a to do list…"

Netizens recall their own incidents

The post was shared six days ago and so far, it has received more than 16,000 upvotes and 938 comments. Some Reddit users were surprised by this, while there were others who remembered their own incident. One person commented, "Reminds me of the time my brother bought our mum a mothers day card that said "You're like a mum to me" and neither of them realised. I've since wondered whether he's actually my brother."

Another person commented, "My grandparents did that to my sister. They made a point of telling her that since she was not my fathers child (moms daughter from teenage pregnancy) she was not part of their family."

One other comment read, "Lol. Reminds me of a friend who was standing next to her mother, who was chatting with a new mother. 'Well, never having had children of my own', her mother said, 'I can't really offer you any advice'. My friend said: 'Mum! Mum! What are you saying!' Her mum looked at her, annoyed that she had interrupted. 'Look-I was just explaining to this lady that, as I've never had any children, I can't offer her any advice.' 'But what about my sister and me???' Oh, you know what I mean!"

Image: Unsplash/ Reddit