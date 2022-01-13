UK: Man Smashes Shakespearean Statue At BBC HQ With Hammer In London; Gets Detained

In the United Kingdom (UK), a man climbed onto the front of the BBC's Broadcasting House offices on January 12, and used a hammer to smash a renowned monument by Eric Gill, as another guy shouted about the artist's history of paedophilia. He was up there for over four hours and only came down with the help of a fire department at 8:45 pm, only to be detained on charges of criminal mischief.

"If this happened decades ago, I wouldn't be here would I?", the man told negotiators, according to Sputnik.

While one man used a ladder to climb up the statue and chip away at its base with a hammer, another man stood nearby livestreaming and "talking about paedophiles," according to Katie Razzall, the broadcaster's culture editor, The Guardian reported. The man continued smashing the statue for two hours, according to the twitterati.

More footage of Eric Gill’s BBC statue being chiselled at by a protestor pic.twitter.com/eWxm015byU — naomi grimley (@naomigrimley) January 12, 2022

Eric Gill and the Paedophile Controversy

Until his death in 1940, Gill was one of the most notable early 20th-century British artists and designers. However, his journals, which were discovered decades later, disclose that he sexually abused his kids and the family dog. The artist built the carving, which represents Prospero and a half-naked Ariel from Shakespeare's 'The Tempest', that sits above the BBC's Regent Street entrance in London shortly after it opened in 1933. It is a key feature of the worldwide recognised Grade II*-listed edifice.

The appearance of an artwork by the known paedophile on the BBC's headquarters has become a regular topic of controversy on social media, and far-right activists such as Tommy Robinson have frequently highlighted it when criticising the broadcaster. In addition to his sculptures, Gill designed the popular Perpetua and Gill Sans typefaces, with the BBC just recently abandoning the latter as their official font.

In 2013, sexual abuse organisations demanded that the monument be removed from the BBC's offices, but the corporation declined, citing Gill's reputation as one of the last century's significant British artists whose work has been widely displayed in important UK museums and galleries. The destruction of the BBC artwork comes only days after a jury found four people not guilty of criminal damage for removing a statue of slave trader Edward Colston from its plinth in Bristol and dumping it in the city's port.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Image: Twitter/@Naomigrimley