UK Man Suffers Third-degree Burns After Vape Pen Explodes In His Pocket

A man suffered third-degree burns and was left with scars on his leg after a vape exploded in his pocket when it came into contact with his keys. The London Fire Brigade said that Richard Bingham was, fortunately, working at a hospital when the incident occurred and was immediately rushed to Accident and Emergency (A&E) for treatment.

The 37-year-old victim explained the incident saying he could hear “hissing and popping” and looked around asking for the reason. Bingham added that the sound suddenly stopped and he felt the heat in his pocket and immediately knew what was happening.

“I was trying to get my vape out of my pocket but it was burning my hand so I couldn’t get it out,” said Bingham in a statement released by the London Fire Brigade.

“Everyone was helping me as I was trying to get my boots undone so I could get my trousers off but it was too late – I was already badly burnt,” he added.

Joins campaign with the fire brigade

Bingham suffered third-degree burns on his left leg and also had blistering to his hand when he tried to get rid of the vape. Though he didn’t need skin grafts but has been left with bad scarring. He has joined the London Fire Brigade in supporting an Office for Product and Safety Standards campaign which was launched on February 17.

“It all happened so quickly but I have never felt pain like it. I can laugh about it now but I’ve never been so scared – it was like a bomb going off in my pocket,” said Bingham.

Fire investigators believe that the keys in Bingham’s pocket may have caused a short circuit in the vape’s battery, leading to the explosion. However, the Brigade’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety, Charlie Pugsley, in a statement,said that vaping could be seen as a much safer option after comparing the number of fires caused by cigarettes.

