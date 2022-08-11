UK Man Suspected To Be 4th Member Of IS Terror Cell 'Beatles' Arrested In London

The UK officials on Wednesday arrested a man allegedly part of the notorious Islamic State terror cell nicknamed the 'Beatles.' The 38-year-old resident of Hammersmith in West London, identified as Aine Davis, was nabbed at Luton Airport while deboarding a flight from Turkey, UK-based media reported.

Davis was moved to a station in south London by officers from the UK Metropolitan Police's Counter-terrorism Command.

Charges against Aine Davis

Davis was detained after he flew into Luton airport following his release from a jail in the Turkish capital of Ankara. He had served a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for membership in the 'Beatles' terrorist group. The 38-year-old has been slapped with charges under sections 15, 17, and 57 of the Terrorism Act (2000), alleging that he invited, received money for purposes of terrorism, conducted malicious acts amounting to terrorism outside the territorial borders of the UK, and for possession of forbidden materials in circumstances giving rise to considerable suspicion, respectively.

"We will always ensure the safety and security of the UK, and will not allow anything to jeopardise this," a UK Home Office official was quoted by the Guardian under conditions of anonymity.

As reported by BBC, before allegedly joining the radical group, Davis was convicted of drugs-related offences and was incarcerated for possessing a firearm in 2006. He later converted to Islamism, changed his name to Hamza, and left the UK to join IS in 2013. Davis was reportedly in touch with Mohammed Emwazi, a.k.a Jihadi John, killed in Syria in 2015.

Davis was arrested by Turkish counter-terrorism police in 2015 after police raided a villa in a suburbian villa in Istanbul's Silivri region. He was then convicted of participation in terror groups. On Wednesday, he landed in Luton after being deported from Turkey having served his jail term. However, Davis has denied all allegations against him, further claiming that he was apprehended and held hostage for his British accent.

IS 'Beatles' cell

The infamous IS cell named 'Beatles' comprises four members - believably thought from west London, including Davis. The four Londoners volunteered to fight for IS in Syria and ended up detaining Western hostages. They have allegedly kidnapped over 20 Westerners, inhumanely murdering at least seven of them. Named after the Liverpudlian band, the group of four, sparked global outrage after they released videos of beheading US journalist James Foley and Steven Sotoff.

(Image: Shutterstock (representative)