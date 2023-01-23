UK Man Turns Up To Return Book After 58 Yrs, Library Waives Off £42,340 Late Fee

England's Dudley Library staff was shocked after a man came to return a book that he borrowed 58 years ago. According to the library, 76-year-old David Hickman came to return the overdue book that he took back in 1964, he accrued staggering late fees of £42,340. According to the report published in Metro News, Hickman was 17 years old when he took the book "The Law for Motorists."

The outlet reported that he borrowed the book to help himself get out of trouble after he met with a car accident back then. He told the outlet that he was waving to girls from Dudley High School for Girls when he suddenly got his car drifted into the middle of the road, only to learn later that the car he collided with belonged to the town mayor, Councillor WGK Griffiths.

UK man returns book to library after 58 years: Report

"My car was a 1947 Ford Popular, and, in those days, if you had "wheels," you were top of the food chain when it came to getting the attention of girls. I'd been waving to the girls coming from the school, and my car drifted into the middle of the road. I was shocked to see the mayor. "I borrowed the book to look to see if I had any defence," Hickman said.

He recalled how his mother was furious about the incident when he went to court. "My mother was furious when I went to court. People were more concerned with complying with authority back then. I even tried to buy the newspaper hoarding that listed the day's headlines so that she wouldn't see it," he added.

Hickman said he remained busy dealing with the legal matter and kept on procrastinating the return of the library book, finally placing it in his room's drawer, and after leaving his hometown and being relocated to London, he completely forgot about returning the book.

However, after 58 years, the 76-year-old finally decided to go back to his hometown and return the book to the library. The report said that Hickman would have been fined £42,340 ($52,400) as late fees. As per the library rules a fine of 20 pence for each day is charged to the borrowers. However, the library waived the charges after hearing the entire story.

Image: Unsplash