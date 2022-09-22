UK Man Who Ran Towards Queen's Coffin Tells Court He Was 'checking Whether She Was Alive'

The 28-year-old man who rushed to Queen Elizabeth II’s casket told the court that he was checking whether the monarch was alive. While hearing the case, the judge granted him bail and noted that the culprit was suffering from delusion. "At the time when you were in Westminster, you didn't accept that the Queen was dead and that was the reason you were moving towards the coffin to satisfy yourself that she was," BBC quoted the judge as saying. "He is delusional still and thinks the Queen is not dead, thinks King Charles has something to do with it and may go to Windsor Castle to pay his respects, but also because he still thinks she is alive," added the judge.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, was laid to rest on Monday. The historic ceremony, led by the Dean of Windsor, was attended by 800 people and the attendees paid tributes to the Queen's "unstinting service". During the funeral ceremony, the event witnessed one of the biggest gatherings in decades as several world leaders, and celebrities arrived in the national capital to mark their presence. The event was attended by top world leaders including US President Joe Biden, and France President Emmanuel Macron.

The accused attempted to reach near Queen's coffin desire high security

Despite a huge security presence, the accused culprit, Muhammad Khan ran towards the coffin of Queen, Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall in London on Friday, September 16. Subsequently, the man was arrested under the UK’s Public Order Act and was taken into custody. “Around 10pm on Friday 16 September, officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance,” the Met Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, during the hearing of the case, the doctors assessed the UK man is not fit to take part in the proceedings at Westminster Magistrates' Court and ordered him to remain in the mental health hospital until his next court hearing.

Image: AP