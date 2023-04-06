For a crook in the British city of Peterborough, there is no bigger thrill than attempting to crack open a vehicle door. But the bizarre addiction has landed him in lots of legal trouble, so much to the point that he has now been banned from touching or entering cars without permission.

The man in question is 44-year-old Paul Priestley, who has admitted to being "addicted" to trying car doors after he was caught red-handed in CCTV footage earlier in March. Priestley, a resident of Pennington, was apprehended on March 27, according to The Independent. His lawyer argued that Priestly has an addiction to opening car door handles, a quirk that gave him a five-year ban on touching or entering unattended cars in 2018.

But old habits die hard. So Priestly went back to his old ways as soon as the ban ended this year and resumed his sprees. According to local news outlet Peterborough Telegraph, the man has been in and out of court for over two decades, with a long list of 100 crimes on his record. In Peterborough, he is infamously known as a "one-man crime wave” and a “menace to people who own a car." On Wednesday, he showed up at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court and admitted to five offences, including possession of cannabis, a knife, and three counts of vehicle interference.

Priestley asks for court order to keep himself in check

When the court urged him to get rid of his old ways, a teary-eyed Priestley asked for a curfew that would keep him in control. As the court agreed, Priestley was spotted wiping a tear from his face and stating, "thank you". "He has a horrific record. He says he is addicted to trying car handle doors. He said when he has an order, it prevents him from going out and doing it. He attends appoints, meets with probation," said Andy Cave, his attorney.

"His last order came to an end on March 20. He told police it was too early to come off the order. He volunteered to keep the tag on, because he felt it helped him.He wants it all back. He has stable accommodation, he is working with probation, he is working to get a job, and the orders help him," Cave added.