UK Mandates PCR Test For Arriving Travellers As PM Johnson Reacts To Omicron Scare

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that COVID cases have remained relatively high in the country but pointed out that they have been falling constantly. He said that 'targeted and proportionate measures' are needed to deal with the new COVID variant, Omicron.

Boris Johnson said that all travellers entering the United kingdom need to take a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test on the second day of their arrival. The travellers need to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result. Johnson stressed that Britain does not want to strop travel but instead impose measures to slow down the spread of new variants.

He added that rules on face masks will be tightened up in public transport and shops. "We don't know how effective our vaccines will be against the new coronavirus variant," said PM Johnson.

COVID UPDATE: Face coverings will become compulsory on public transport and in shops. Not including hospitality. pic.twitter.com/pq3TdftcOB — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 27, 2021

UK detects two cases of new COVID variant Omicron

The United Kingdown on Saturday detected two cases of the new novel coronavirus variant - Omicron, according to UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid. The official informed that four more African nations - Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia, have been added to Britain's travel red list.

The two cases were reported in Nottingham and Chelmsford. He said that cases are linked and the two infected are self-isolating.

"We have been made aware by @UKHSA of two UK cases of the Omicron variant. The two cases are linked and there is a connection with travel to southern Africa. These individuals are self-isolating with their households while further testing and contact tracing is underway," Javid said on Twitter.

"As a precaution, we are rolling out additional targeted testing in the affected areas - Nottingham and Chelmsford - and sequencing all positive cases. This is a fast-moving situation and we are taking decisive steps to protect public health," he said in another tweet.

The new potentially more contagious B.1.1.529 variant was designated as a 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday. It was named 'Omicron'. The new variant was first reported in South Africa.

(With PTI inputs)