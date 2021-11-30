UK: Market Regulator CMA Orders Meta To Sell Giphy; Social Media Behemoth Disagrees

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom has ordered Meta, formerly known as Facebook, to sell GIF maker Giphy, the regulator announced in a statement. Meta will have to unwind a $400 million deal that it thought was completed in May. Meta is considering filing an appeal because the company disagrees with the decision, according to The Guardian. The CMA concluded in August that Facebook's takeover of Giphy in 2020 would have a negative impact on competition between social media platforms. Meta was fined $69.1 million by the CMA in October for failing to provide regular updates on the compliance process that it had mandated.

The CMA has now concluded that Giphy's acquisition would reduce competition between social media platforms and that the deal has already eliminated Giphy as a potential challenger in the display advertising market. Meta would be able to unfairly increase its market power by denying or restricting other platforms' access to Giphy GIFs, according to the CMA investigation panel, thereby driving more traffic to Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, which already account for 73% of user time spent on social media in the UK. The merger could also change terms of access by requiring TikTok, Twitter, and Snapchat to provide more user data in order to access Giphy GIFs, according to the panel. The CMA was concerned that Meta had discontinued Giphy's display advertising services, which it described as "innovative" and potentially competitive.

The CMA said in a statement that "this is particularly concerning" given that Facebook controls nearly half of the £7 billion [$9.3 billion] display advertising market in the United Kingdom. The statement further added, "After consulting with interested businesses and organisations – and assessing alternative solutions (known as ‘remedies’) put forward by Facebook – the CMA has concluded that its competition concerns can only be addressed by Facebook selling Giphy in its entirety to an approved buyer."

We disagree with the decision: Meta Spokesperson

"We disagree with this decision. We are reviewing the decision and considering all available options, including an appeal. With the help of our infrastructure, talent, and resources, both consumers and Giphy will benefit. Together, Meta and Giphy would improve Giphy's product for the millions of people, businesses, developers, and partners who use Giphy every day in the UK and around the world, providing more options for everyone," said the Meta spokesperson, according to The Guardian.

In response to the CMA's preliminary findings in August, which indicated that a sale of Giphy was the only option, the company accused the UK regulator of extraterritorial overreach. Blocking the deal to buy Giphy, which is based in New York and has no operations in the UK, would send a chilling message to startup entrepreneurs: do not build new companies because you will not be able to sell them, Meta said at the time, reportedly. Throughout the investigation, the CMA and Meta have been at odds. The CMA moved to fine Meta £50.5 million in October for "deliberately" refusing to supply information to prove that it was following an order to keep Giphy's business separate from Facebook during the investigation period.

(With inputs from Agencies)

