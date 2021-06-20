UK: Married Couple To Remarry As 'bride And Bride' After Groom Comes Out As Transgender

A couple will be walking down the aisle for the second time together, however, this time as bride and bride after the groom revealed she was transgender. According to the Mirror, Rayna and Jae Harvey, who live in Bridgwater, Somerset, tied the knot in 2018 while Rayna was called Jake. During their honeymoon, Rayna, a graphic designer, realised she was concealing who she really was and told Jae about her true identity.

Rayna reportedly revealed that she had “suppressed” her feelings about being female since she was around 11-years-old. She said that she found the experience of telling Jae “liberating” and a “relief”. Since then, the 33-year-old has spent £45,000 on an orchiectomy, breast augmentation and facial surgery, and said it was “worth every penny”.

Jae, on the other hand, said that she is “really proud” of her partner and they are now planning their “re-wedding” in the Quantocks next September so that Rayna can have the big day she has always dreamed of of where she can be the “real her”. While looking back at their first wedding, Jae said that she feels a “disconnect” because Rayna wasn’t there. She added that she wants to feel like it is Rayna she is married to and not Jake.

Re-birth of new Rayna

Further, the 30-year-old reportedly said that she wants Rayna’s family to see her walk down the aisle. Jae said that she and Rayna will be wearing a “beautiful” black dress for an all-black and white theme. The wedding will also have pink and red roses, which for Jae symbolises the death of old Rayna and the re-birth of the new Rayna.

As per reports, Rayna and Jae met online on MySpace back in 2007 and they reconnected on MSN in 2010. After a few months, Rayna then flew to Dallas, Texas, for a fortnight so they could meet for the first time. The pair then lost touch for several years, however, in October 2017 their love was rekindled when Jae flew out to the UK for the first time. They eventually tied the knot in 2018 and two months later on their honeymoon, Rayna expressed her true identity to her wife.

The 33-year-old graphic designer said that life for her is “easy” now because she is confidently living as the woman she truly is. Jae, who's a hairdresser and make-up artist, has equipped her with all the necessary tools, Rayna said. She added that it has absolutely been “worth every penny” and she doesn’t regret any of the money she has spent on her surgeries. “I absolutely would not have gotten to where I am today without Jae - she's been instrumental in my transition,” Rayna said.

Image: Representative/Unsplash