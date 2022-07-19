UK: Massive Fire Breaks Out In London's Wennington Area As Temperatures Reach Record High

A massive fire has broken out at the Wennington area in Greater London as temperatures continue to surge not just in the capital but all across the UK.

The fire at Wennington which has destroyed multiple houses has now been declared as a 'major accident'. The fire reportedly began at shrublands in the Wennington area and then slowly began to engulf houses and gardens nearby.

However, this isn't the only fire incident reported in England's capital today, as crew members of the London Fire Brigade were reportedly dealing with four to five separate fire breakouts at around 4 PM UK time.

The London Fire Brigade has also said that it has deployed around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines to deal with the fire in Wennington, as per reports.

Temperatures continue to reach scorching levels amid the recent heatwave that the UK is witnessing. July 14 was apparently the hottest day ever recorded, with the temperature touching 40.2 degrees celcius or around 104 degrees fahrenheit, breaking all temperature records.

Train Tracks catching fire due to the heat

A few days ago, reports of train tracks catching fire due to the extreme heat had also surfaced in London, after a spark ignited timber beams amid the soaring temperatures. The blaze was spotted on track between Wandsworth Road and London Victoria in South London, prompting the authorities to suspend train services between Victoria and Brixton.

