In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out in the United Kingdom's capital London on Wednesday, August 17. The fire, which erupted under some power lines close to London Bridge station, disrupted train services in the region. The video of the incident showed a thick column of smoke rising from over the bridge. Firefighters are battling to keep the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading while the source of the blaze is not yet known.

The London Fire Brigade reported receiving calls about the incident at around 9:30 am (local time) and dispatched around 70 firefighters to put out the blaze, which is believed to have originated at a business centre situated beneath the railway arches. Due to the thick smoke coming from the location, firefighters asked people who were working or living close to the fire's source to shut their windows and asked others to stay away from the Southwark area.

Train services affected in the region

"The blaze is producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed. Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings have been evacuated," London Fire Brigade Station Commander Wayne Johnson stated, as per Sputnik news agency.

Wednesday's incident comes after a huge fire had broken out at the Wennington area in Greater London on July 19. According to reports, the fire at Wennington, which destroyed multiple houses, was also declared as a "major accident." The fire reportedly began at shrublands in the Wennington area and then slowly began to engulf houses and gardens nearby.

(Image: Republic)