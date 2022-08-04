UK May Enter Recession By End Of Year, Bank Of England Warns Amid Rising Energy Costs

In an effort to rein in rising prices, the Bank of England raised interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75% and issued a warning that the UK will enter a recession this year. It anticipates that the economy will contract in the last three months of this year and continue to contract through the end of 2023.

According to financial experts, it would be the longest downturn since the financial crisis of 2008 in the UK. The Bank of England warned that a typical energy bill will reach £3,500 in October and attributed the slump primarily to rising gas prices as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This implies that the typical household would pay almost £300 per month in energy costs.

The Bank predicts that this sharp increase in energy costs, which are expected to be three times higher than they were a year ago, will cause inflation to reach 13%, its highest level in 42 years. Energy costs have already increased significantly this year, putting pressure on household budgets and slowing the UK economy's growth. However, many households, including some mortgage holders, will feel the pinch even more after the interest rate increase.

Wholesale prices skyrocket

Amid the war in Ukraine, Russia has cut back on supplies to Europe, and there are growing concerns that it may shut off the taps entirely. Due to the possible gas supply issues, wholesale prices have skyrocketed. As a result, energy companies are now passing these costs along to consumers, which has resulted in record-high increases in household energy costs. Further, households have been negatively impacted by rising food and fuel prices in addition to energy costs.

The Bank stated that the UK's economy was already growing more slowly and that the recent increase in gas prices had significantly worsened the outlook for the UK and the rest of Europe. The increase in interest rates is the sixth in a row as the Bank works to keep inflation at its 2% target.

Homeowners with a typical tracker mortgage will now pay an additional £52 per month due to the increase in interest rates to 1.75%. There will be a £59 increase for those with standard variable rate mortgages. As a result, holders of tracker mortgages could pay up to £132 more in monthly interest than they would have before December 2021, while holders of variable mortgages could pay as much as £167 more.

(Image: AP)