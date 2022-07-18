UK May Witness Its Hottest Day This Week With Temperature Soaring To 41 Degrees Celsius

Amid the heatwave, the United Kingdom could experience its hottest day on record this week with temperatures reaching up to 41 degrees Celsius, iNews reported. The UK Meteorological Office has issued the first "red extreme warning" for extreme heat for 18 July and 19 July in parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England. Notably, the current record high temperature in the United Kingdom is 38.7 degrees Celsius which was recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden on 25 July 2019.

UK Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates told iNews that Tuesday is "looking to be hottest" and he "would not be surprised" if the temperature could reach 41 degrees Celsius in Britain. Keates stated that there is a 90% possibility that the temperature record that was set in Cambridge Botanic Garden in 2019 could be broken. He further added that there is a 60% chance that the temperature could climb up to 40 degrees Celsius in the United Kingdom. The UK Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen has said, "Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas." Earlier this week, the Met Office issued an Amber Extreme heat warning for much of England and Wales from 17 to 19 July. The Met Office has now extended the Amber Extreme heat warning in Cornwall, West Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

UK Health Security Agency issues Level 4 warning

According to the UK Met Office, the temperatures are expected to be back to "closer to normal" from mid-week onwards. Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has increased the heat health warning to Level 4 for Monday and Tuesday where "illness may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups." Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, stated that heat-health alerts have been issued in most parts of the country as the temperature is set to remain high at the start of the week, according to the statement released by the UK Met Office. Dr Sousa called on people to keep themselves hydrated and find shade where UV rays remain strongest. Peter Jenkins, Director of Campaigns, Water UK has said that the water companies have been witnessing "substantial demand" during extremely hot weather.

Network Rail calls on people to travel 'if necessary'

Dr Nikos Christidis, the Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, stated that climate change has already affected the "likelihood of temperature extremes" in the United Kingdom, as per the Met Office statement. Christidis said that a recent study found that the temperature has been rising in the United Kingdom and it will continue to increase during the century. Meanwhile, Network Rail has called on people to travel only "if necessary" on Monday and Tuesday, as per the iNews report. Some railway lines will restrict their speed to stop tracks from buckling. Andy Lord, the chief operating officer for Transport for London, urged people to travel only if necessary and announced a reduction in services across the network. As per the news report, schools in England have been announcing closure due to the extreme heat wave.

