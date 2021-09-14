UK Met Department Expects Second Heatwave With Heavy Rainfall This Week

A second fall heatwave is anticipated to hit the United Kingdom later this week, with temperatures reaching the mid-twenties. British media reported that in the next few days, parts of the country will be as hot as Portugal's Algarve. The warmest days are expected to be Thursday and Friday, with temperatures reaching 23°C, according to Metro. However, ahead of the hot spell, a warning for rain on Tuesday has been issued for the central and eastern regions of the country, extending from London to Newcastle.

More rainfall is expected throughout the week, with the risk of thunderstorms on Monday night, according to the UK Met Office. Warm weather is predicted to be fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Larry, which follows exceptionally warm weather last week. Temperatures in the southern states, however, will continue to rise, reaching 23°C on Thursday and Friday, according to Metro.

Yellow weather warning for rain

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon told Metro that continuous and heavy rainfall will be witnessed on Tuesday. This will cause some very severe downpours, primarily in central and northern England. He also said that a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for a vast swathe of central and northern England, with the most powerful downpours capable of dumping up to 70mm in a few hours. The warning area is anticipated to receive 15-25mm of rain.

On Wednesday, there will be 'patchy' rain elsewhere, according to Dixon, with the clearest weather expected in western parts. Apart from some rain and drizzle in eastern England, the picture for the remainder of the week is brighter, with mostly good weather expected until late Friday.

The Met Office added that later in the day on Thursday, there would be some ‘good sunny spells.' Clouds, stronger winds, and potentially heavy rain are expected to arrive in western portions on Friday night. Forecasters are unsure about the weather for the weekend, but Dixon said the current forecast is for some sunny spells on Saturday with some showers running into the northwest coasts. He also warned that in the day and evening, some stronger gusts and rain could reach the far west.

(Image: AP)