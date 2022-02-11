UK: Met Police Chief Resigns Amid Series Of Scandals & Accusations Of Racism In Forces

Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police, resigned on Thursday, February 10, following a series of scandals that shattered public trust in the force and caused a rift between her and the city's mayor. Mayor Sadiq Khan had earlier warned to remove Dick from her position, claiming she wasn't doing enough to reform the Metropolitan Police and address rising allegations of misogyny and racism within the force. On Thursday, Khan claimed that the new leadership at the top is the only way to rebuild the Metropolitan Police, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Dick had been the force's leader since 2017, and she was the first woman to hold the position. She remarked that it has become evident that Khan no longer has enough faith in her leadership to continue. "The mayor has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service," Dick said in a statement, as per the AP. She also stated that she will remain in her position for a limited time in order to maintain the force's stability until a replacement is announced.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, a police watchdog, released a report last week condemning misogyny, bullying, discrimination, and sexual harassment among a dozen officers. The majority of them were posted at Charing Cross police station in central London. Officers joking about rape and using other abusive languages in social media messages were noted in the report, which stated the occurrences were part of a larger culture that couldn't be blamed on a few "bad apples."

Dick came under a lot of pressure to resign after Sarah Everard's case

Last week, mayor Khan expressed his dissatisfaction with Dick's response to calls for change in the wake of incidents including the killing of a woman by a serving police officer and the conduct of officers. Dick came under a lot of pressure to resign last year after an officer, Wayne Couzens, was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and killing a woman named Sarah Everard in London. Everard's murder by a serving officer stunned the country, and the police department's handling of vigils and rallies in response to Everard's death drew widespread criticism. The Everard case, among others, has "eroded confidence" in Met police, Dick admitted.

