UK: Met Police May Question Prince Charles In Scotland Yard's Cash-for-honours Probe

London's Metropolitan (Met) Police could question Prince Charles as a witness in Scotland Yard's cash-for-honours probe, according to The Mirror. The UK daily cited an unnamed person close to Charles saying that the Prince of Wales is willing to talk with the Met police in order to assist the investigation.

"There has been no request for help from the police so far, but if he is asked to help, he will of course do so," the source said, The Mirror reported.

The comments follow Scotland Yard's announcement on February 16 that they had launched an investigation into The Prince's Foundation, Charles' charitable organisation, following allegations that a Saudi billionaire donour had been offered a knighthood and UK citizenship in exchange for donations to the charity.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said, "The Metropolitan Police Service has launched an investigation into allegations of offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925."

They went on to say that the decision was based on an examination of a September 2021 letter about public reports indicating offers of assistance were made to gain honours and citizenship for a Saudi national. Officers discussed the findings of an independent inquiry into fundraising tactics with The Prince's Foundation.

Charles was unaware of alleged offer of honours or British citizenship in exchange for donations

A number of pertinent documents were submitted by the foundation. These were compared to previously collected data. An investigation will be launched as a result of the assessment. According to the statement, there have been no arrests or interviews under oath. However, a Clarence House spokesperson stated that the Prince of Wales was unaware of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship in exchange for donations to his charities, while a representative of The Prince's Foundation stated that commenting on an ongoing investigation would be inappropriate, according to The Mirror.

Michael Fawcett, the CEO of The Prince's Foundation and a close adviser to Prince Charles, resigned in October 2021 after allegations that he offered to help Saudi contributor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz obtain a Commander of the Order of the British Empire award and British citizenship. Police are looking into allegations that Mahfouz donated £1.5 million ($2.03 million) to restoration projects that were allegedly of particular interest to Prince Charles.

Fawcett had supported and would aid the Met's inquiry, according to the charity. The foundation reportedly ordered an independent investigation in 2021, which discovered that Fawcett worked with "fixers" to obtain a cash-for-honours deal for Mahfouz. The Metropolitan Police investigation into the heir to the UK throne's foundation came after his brother Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, an Australian-American woman who accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. As part of the settlement agreement, Queen Elizabeth II's second son is anticipated to pay more than £12 million ($16 million) to his accuser, with rumours stating that the money will be partially given by the UK queen.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP