UK: Met Police Probing Death Threats Against Keir Starmer After PM Johnson's Savile Slur

In a major development, the UK Police is probing the death threats that Labor Party leader Keir Starmer received after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused him of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile. According to a report published in The Guardian, Metropolitan Police received a cache of evidence documenting the threats that were sent to Starmer. The evidence included threats by a number of identifiable users on the messaging platform Telegram who called for Starmer to be hanged or "executed."

The Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that the Labor Leader's office has a separate system wherein the concerning material is passed to the police to assess. Earlier last week, Starmer and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy was attacked by far-right protesters who were found shouting the words "traitor" and "Jimmy Savile." Notably, Starmer has blamed Johnson for inciting the attack.

Metropolitan Police investigates death threats against Keir Starmer

Meanwhile, a number of Tory MPs have also expressed concern that the false slur by Johnson had put Starmer in danger. Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the CCDH, called for strict controls on Telegram and said, "The murders of Jo Cox in 2016 and David Amess last year should serve as a warning." He further stated, "Two sitting MPs have been murdered in the last six years. Telegram has made a calculated business decision to allow users to egg each other on to violence against named politicians with zero consequences, just as they allow anti-vaxxers, incels, and other fringe extremists to congregate on their platform. He added, saying, "Fundamentally, this is a national security threat and we need to act fast," reported The Guardian.

On Monday, when Starmer and Lammy were returning to parliament, they had to be protected by the police after a large number of anti-vax protesters surrounded them and shouted "paedo protector" and "Jimmy Savile". Meanwhile, English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson took to his Telegram channel to share the footage of the ambush and called for Starmer and Lammy to be detained "until preparation can be made for their execution." Notably, the footage of the incident surfaced on the Telegram channel, leading to a demand for the execution of Starmer and Lammy. "The sooner they’re all dead, the better," read a post on Telegram, The Guardian reported.

Image: AP