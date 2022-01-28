In the case of Downing Street parties, which has been investigated by Metropolitan Police and senior civil servant Sue Gray, Metropolitan Police investigators have urged Sue Gray to make minimal reference to the Downing Street parties in her report. As per the reports of Evening Standard, Scotland Yard has stated that they wish to avoid prejudice in their investigation involving the alleged gatherings in No10 during the lockdown in 2020.

A Met Police spokesperson stated in a statement on Friday that for the events the Met is investigating, they have asked for a minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report. The spokesperson further said that in order to avoid jeopardising their inquiry, they have maintained regular contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, according to Evening Standard. The release of Ms Gray's report on the "Partygate" incident is thought to have been pushed back by police beginning an investigation earlier this week.

Sue Gray making the report independently

MP Chris Philp was asked about the postponed report to which he responded by saying that Sue Gray will have to answer that question because the date of the report is entirely up to her, according to LBC Today. He further said that he doesn't really know when the report will be released because Sue Gray is putting together the report independently and that he has no idea what might or might not be in it, or what her thought process is.

The speculations are because of the Met's request, the much-anticipated report will might be limited and might exclude the information of the most significant violations. However, it could also reveal whether or if the events Boris Johnson attended were part of the police inquiry. As per Evening Standard, Sue Gray is reported to have been urged by the police to withhold critical information while they interrogate witnesses.

Report will be published in its entirety: Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that the formal report will be published in its entirety. However, he also stated that he don't know when the findings will be released. On Thursday, PM Johnson stated that they should let the independent investigations go on.

Image: AP