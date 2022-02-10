UK Met Police To Question Over 50 People In Connection With Downing Street Parties: Report

The Scotland Yard stated that more than 50 people will be questioned by police about alleged parties in Downing Street and Whitehall that might have violated strict COVID guidelines during lockdowns in the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, February 9, the Metropolitan Police announced that they would begin contacting more than 50 people this week as part of "Operation Hillman". The operation was launched to probe the "partygate row" from May 2020 to April 2021, The Guardian reported.

Those named by police are likely to include Downing Street employees, civil servants, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, who were allegedly present at events. They will be sent a legal-status questionnaire in which they will be asked to offer their version of the events. They will be given seven days to submit their response and then questionnaires will be assessed by the Metropolitan Police Department's special investigations unit, the report stated.

Met Police to re-examine quiz hosted at No.10 in December 2020

Following the release of a new photo of Boris Johnson at the event, which included an open bottle of prosecco and workers dressed in tinsel, the Met police said it would re-examine the quiz hosted at No.10 in December 2020. The Daily Mirror published an image of the UK PM with two members of his staff, including Stuart Glassborow, his deputy principal private secretary, at the event on December 15, which No.10 described as a virtual quiz. No.10 has previously stated that it will reveal whether PM Johnson receives a fine, though sources have stated that he does not intend to quit, as per The Guardian.

Conservatives demand PM Johnson's resignation if found guilty

However, Conservative MPs have stated that if the Prime Minister is found guilty of a crime, he should be removed from office. PM Johnson has repeatedly stated that he did not break any law and that allegations against him are "entirely false". The Met Police is already investigating possible law-breaking at 12 gatherings in Downing Street, three of which PM Johnson is believed to have attended. A fourth incident, which occurred at the Prime Minister's Downing Street flat, is also being investigated, though Johnson has refused to say whether he was present, The Guardian reported.

Image: AP