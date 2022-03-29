Difficulties seem to be mounting for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the Metropolitan Police informed that they will issue at least 20 fines to the leaders who had attended the parties during the COVID-19 lockdown, Sky News reported on Tuesday. Several leaders of the ruling party were allegedly involved in attending parties at Downing Street and Whitehall when the country had imposed a stringent lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement released by the Met Police department, the investigation into allegations of breaches of COVID-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street has now progressed to the point where the first referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) will be made to ACRO Criminal Records Office.

"We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of coronavirus regulations. The ACRO Criminal Records Office will then be responsible for issuing the FPNs to the individual following the referrals from the MPS [Metropolitan Police Service]," read the statement released by the police department. However, the statement did not mention the specific names of any political leaders or other people involved in the party held during the peak of the pandemic.

It is pertinent to note that the police had started an investigation into at least 12 such events where the Coronavirus protocols were violated in 2020 and 2021. Sue Gray, who has been investigating the partygate scandal, was given access to a detailed log of staff movements in and out of the building where the alleged party was held. As per the reports of Sky News, a series of questions were earlier handed over to at least 100 people who were suspected as a part of the investigations. The Met Police warned the suspects that the documents were legal papers and, therefore, advised them to fill them "truthfully".

UK PM apologised and accepted the Partygate Scandal

Notably, Johnson on January 30, apologised for attending lockdown parties in breach of his own COVID-19 protocols as the rest of the UK reeled under the stringent lockdown. His apology came as calls strengthened demanding that he step down from the prime minister’s position for alleged misconduct. Johnson said that he “understood public anger” surrounding his behaviour. "I'm sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and also sorry for the way that this matter has been handled,” the UK PM had earlier told the British Parliament. "I accept her findings in full," he added referring to the findings of Sue Gray's inquiry into the partygate scandal.