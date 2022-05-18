Meddling into India's internal affairs, the United Kingdom's Foreign Office Minister Tariq Ahmad on Tuesday, told the House of Lords that the British government is monitoring the trial of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik very closely. He further pointed out that Malik, chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was charged under Indian law and therefore part of an independent judicial process.

Responding to questions in the Upper House of the UK Parliament on the trial of Malik by Pakistani-origin Liberal Democrat peer, Lord Qurban Hussain, under the heading of “Human Rights Situation in Indian-administered Kashmir", Tariq Ahmad who is in charge of the South Asia and the Commonwealth in the Foreign Office said, "On the specific issue of the trial of Yasin Malik, we are monitoring the trial very closely." He further added, "We do note he has been charged under Indian law. Therefore, I am sure the noble Lord appreciates, we cannot intervene in the independent judicial process of India directly. However, in all our engagements we urge all countries to always respect and uphold their own international commitments regarding the treatment of any detainees."

Notably, Pakistani-origin Liberal Democrat Hussain described Yasin Malik as a “prominent Kashmiri leader, who has a huge following in the UK as well”, and also claimed that Kashmiris suspect the Indian government “wants to get rid of him too". He further added, “His (Malik) life is in real danger."

Yasin Malik Pleads Guilty In Case Related To Terrorism & Secessionist Activities In J&K

Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the valley in 2017, the court sources said.

Malik told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him including section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for a terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of a terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

Special Judge Praveen Singh will hear on May 19 the arguments of quantum of sentence, where Malik may get a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.