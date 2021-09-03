UK Min Holds Talks With Qatar 'to Ensure Safe Passage' For Locals Trying To Flee Kabul

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday said that the UK will continue to work with the key allies and partners in response to the humanitarian plight of the Afghan nationals and ensure safe passage for those that want to leave the country taken control by the Taliban. Raab’s remarks were made following a meeting with the evacuees from Afghanistan hosted by Qatar. The UK government has reportedly been in talks with the Taliban over the safe passage of British nationals out of Afghanistan days after the US and allied forces left the conflict-ridden country on the Aug. 31 deadline, putting an end to America’s 2-decade war.

"Today I met evacuees from Afghanistan who are being hosted by our Qatari friends. The UK has already committed £286m of life-saving aid & will continue working with our partners in response to the humanitarian plight and ensure safe passage for those who want to leave," Raab tweeted on Thursday, Sep. 2.

Furthermore, he said, “We are working with regional partners around the clock. I spoke to Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and discussed how our countries can help maintain stability in the region, and tackle the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.”

My colleague @DominicRaab and I toured the temporary housing facilities of the Afghan guests, who are transiting #Doha to their final destinations. I’m proud of the efforts of MOFA team and their colleagues from national authorities. Their honorable work reflects Qatari values. pic.twitter.com/txxsc84FUy — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) September 2, 2021

UK Foreign Secretary on Thursday toured the temporary housing facilities of the Afghan guests, who would be transiting Doha to their final destinations. Raab said that the UK has already committed £286m of life-saving aid as humanitarian assistance to the Afghans hosted by “Qatari friends.” 10 Downing Street confirmed earlier this week that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special representative for Afghan transition was in Qatar to meet with senior Taliban representatives to discuss the Afghanistan evacuations issue.

Today I met evacuees from Afghanistan who are being hosted by our Qatari friends.



The UK has already committed £286m of life-saving aid & will continue working with our partners in response to the humanitarian plight and ensure safe passage for those who want to leave. pic.twitter.com/MOCLAQZgAT — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) September 2, 2021

I am pleased to announce that @MlongdenUK will temporarily head up our new Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Qatar. Martin has extensive experience in the region and led the @FCDOGovUK rapid deployment team at Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/0KjZxluMZW — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) September 2, 2021

Raab arrived in Qatar yesterday to discuss the Afghanistan situation with Qatar Foreign Minister in Doha, as he had said earlier that there was a need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan, although, the UK “was not going to recognize the Taliban "any time in the foreseeable future.”

Kabul airport ‘could reopen again’ for UK evacuation

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated at a presser yesterday after a meeting with Qatari counterparts that the evacuation flights from Afghanistan “could resume in the near future", and that the Taliban might allow more British nationals and Afghan allies to exit the country. Raab told reporters that he had been in talks with leaders in Qatar to rescue out more British nationals and Afghan nationals.

“Kabul airport could reopen again,” Raab said, adding "that's looking like it may happen at some point in the near future”. Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, meanwhile stated that a team of tech specialists have been dispatched to Kabul to ensure that the Hamid Karzai International Airport was operational "as soon as possible,” adding that it could happen "in the next few days”.

Qatar has hosted the Taliban's political office for eight years and is now being a strategic partner with the West to negotiate talks between the UK and the hardline Islamist group. While Raab stressed that there was a need for "direct engagement" with the Taliban, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed at a presser that recognition of the Taliban government would depend on engaging with the West, and the first and foremost priority was to get remaining British nationals and allies out of Afghanistan.

UK believes that a large number of Afghan nationals that provided support to NATO and are eligible to move to Britain have been left stranded in Afghanistan as the US President Joe Biden refused to extend the Aug. 31 deadline and flew the last military plane out of Kabul leaving many Afghan allies and Western citizens behind. Several desperate calls to a State Department number set up to help people trying to flee were made, including by a former US Army translator, Wafa, who attained US citizenship in 2019, following the abrupt and disorderly departure by the United States, as per the reports. But as the US executed its hasty withdrawal, scores of American allies and US nationals who were left behind, are now in disbelief.

UK 'will shift heaven and earth' to evacuate Brits, Afghan allies

Associated Press reports that an estimated 200 American citizens and thousands of desperate Afghans could not make it out of Kabul as US Embassy in Kabul was shut for the “foreseeable future” and US diplomats, envoys would now be based in Doha, Qatar. As the first direct talks between London and the Taliban kicked off, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the press that he had felt a "great sense of regret" about those UK left behind in Afghanistan, as he added that he will "shift heaven and earth" to help people leave Kabul. “Of course, there were people who couldn’t get through,” Johnson acknowledged, adding "What I would say to them is that we will shift heaven and earth to help them get out, we will do whatever we can in the second phase.” He stressed, without mentioning the US, that the “timing[deadline] of this [evacuation] is certainly not the one that this country [UK] would have chosen, and I think that everybody understands that".