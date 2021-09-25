UK Minister Assures India's Foreign Secy Of Resolving Quarantine Issues For Indians

UK Minister of State for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs Tariq Ahmad on Saturday stated that the British officials were committed to resolving the quarantine issue for Indian travellers entering the country. The statement comes at a time when Ahmad and Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Both leaders also discussed a variety of topics, including the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. "FS @harshvshringla met Minister @tariqahmadbt of the UK Foreign Office at New York in the margins of UNGA for a discussion on issues including the situation in Afghanistan. Lord Ahmad conveyed that UK authorities were working to resolve quarantine issue for Indians entering the UK," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

It is pertinent to mention that concerns have been raised about the UK's vaccine recognition process for Indian visitors. Covishield has recently been recognised as an authorised vaccine, according to an updated travel alert issued by the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, on Thursday, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis met National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma amid concerns in India about the UK's new travel requirements.

Following the meeting, Ellis stated that both countries had a good technical conversation about vaccine certification. In a tweet, Ellis stated that the conversation was aimed at making travel easier and safeguarding India's and Britain's public health. Meanwhile, Dr Sharma, in response to Ellis' tweet, stated that the discussion will be crucial in resuming socio-economic activity between the two countries.

'UK is working to resolve the certification difficulties'

On Thursday, Ellis remarked that Covishield was not an issue and that technical conversations about the vaccine's certification are taking place. He mentioned that the UK was in thorough discussions with the developers of the CoWIN and NHS apps to resolve the certification difficulties. He further stated that the two sides are having conversations to ensure that the immunisation certificates provided by Britain and India are mutually recognised by both countries. Furthermore, Ellis stated that the UK was open to travel and that many individuals, including tourists and students, were already travelling from India to the UK, according to PTI.

Echoing his excellency @AlexWEllis’s views, this will be instrumental in resuming socio-economic activities between India and UK. We also look forward to deepening ties between @AyushmanNHA and @NHSX, as we collaborate to build a digital continuum of healthcare services. — Dr. RS Sharma (@rssharma3) September 23, 2021

(With agency inputs)

