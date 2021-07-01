UK Minister Hails India's Ability To Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccines For The 'whole World'

United Kingdom’s Vaccine Minister, Nadhim Zahawi on Wednesday praised India’s capability to protect its own people against COVID-19 and manufacture vaccines for the whole world. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, at the India Global Forum 2021, Zahawi welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for the world to share its experience in the vaccine program, the safety of the manufacturing process and its regulation.

“The most important thing is to maintain the vaccine confidence. I pay tribute to PM Modi when he spoke about the ability for the whole system – practitioners, doctors, nurses, vaccination volunteers to share their experience of the vaccine program, the safety of the manufacturing process and the way we regulate vaccines,” he said.

Talking about the UK’s vaccine collaboration with India, Zahawi said, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has been manufacturing 100 million doses of Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine (Covishield) every month. Besides this, the SII has also started manufacturing the Novavax vaccine (Covovax) in India.

“The Indian life sciences’ vision and its collaboration with the United Kingdom is also incredible. I think India’s ambition to become the pharmacy of the world is really important to me, I have got a big flu vaccination program that will run in line with our booster campaign for COVID. We will co-administer the COVID vaccine along with the flu vaccine as such cases have increased in the UK during the lockdown period,” the UK Minister said.

Zahawi sees more Indian manufacturers and Life Sciences’ companies coming forward to collaborate on other clinical research projects in the UK – be it with Oxford of Cambridge.

“I believe both our nations have a big part to play in vaccine positivity, to make sure we vaccinate the whole world, including low and middle-income countries. I can pay tribute to India’s capability in not only protecting its own people but also looking to manufacture for the whole world,” he said.

'Vaccines are incredibly safe'

Speaking about the safety of vaccines, Zahawi assured that they work against the Delta variant and all other mutated forms of the virus that have been discovered so far. “We are now over 77 million doses and counting in the UK. By next week, we will have given over 80 million doses to people here. The US is over 300 million doses,” he said.

Asked when India could be off the UK’s red list that restricts travelling, the Minister said, they are keeping a ‘very close eye’ on the variants of concern, such as the Delta variant – which emerged in India.

Zahawi also noted that one of the really important things coming out of the G7 meeting was the announcement of the global collaboration on a radar system for the world to be able to track not just the mutations around COVID but also future viruses that we want to prevent before they land a pandemic.