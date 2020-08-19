UK Health Minister Says Most COVID-19 Transmissions Happen In Homes; No Masks At Workplace

On August 18, UK health secretary Matt Hancock said in a televised interview that Britain is not considering making the protective face masks mandatory at the workplace since a report suggests that most infections of COVID-19 were happening in house-to-house transmission. Speaking to a leading UK broadcaster, Hancock said that the UK was not going to follow France with the new mask rule. Citing the NHS Test and Trace report, the health minister said that people in the UK were contracting coronavirus meetings with one another in the household. However, he added, there was no evidence of such a massive rate of spread at workplaces yet, considering the several measures most companies take.

Hancock's statement comes as only recently, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that schools must reopen in September with “full attendance” after the relaxation of lockdown protocols as it remains a “national priority”, according to reports. PM Johnson’s decision comes as he opened many public visiting premises in the UK such as food establishment, bars, and pubs, including the hospitality industry. Amid fears of reopening and fresh outbreaks, Johnson stressed that his administration would help schools return to full capacity by “maximizing” the safety bubble of over 15 pupils per classroom. UK has also slowly resumed businesses after they had suffered massive rollback due to the countrywide closure to stem the COVID-19 earlier this year.

However, in a separate report, England's chief medical officer was quoted saying that the country was “near limit” of reopening the society and it may be the time that the bars and other non-essential activities needed to shut down in view of rising cases. Prof Graham Medley reportedly said that re-opening everything was a trade-off. This month, the UK UK rolled measures for the phased reopening of casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and some close-contact services. Further, it allowed indoor performances. The large gathering at sports venues, conference centers, and cinema halls would be considered to reopen post a fortnight, PM Johnson said in the news conference.

