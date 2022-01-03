UK Minister Says 'nothing In Current Data To Suggest New Curbs Needed In England'

English Ministers claim that current COVID data has nothing that suggests that new limitations are required in England at this time. As per the reports of BBC, UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi stated that there is nothing in the statistics that suggests that they should go beyond where they are right now. He further said that there is extremely strong data from London that says that infection rates appear to be stabilizing, if not declining. However, he also stated that they are witnessing infection leaking into the over-50s, and it is usually the over-50s who end up with serious illness and hospitalisation.

Right now the UK is experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers, to which Nadhim Zahawi stated that the National Health Secretary (NHS) should be able to deal with staff absences because they are used to doing so. He further said that the NHS is particularly good at relocating employees inside the system. The NHS currently employs 10,000 more nurses and 3,000 more doctors than it did last year.

'They need cool and calm minds': Minister Edward Argar

Edward Argar, who is Minister of State for Health of UK also stated that there was nothing in the present data to suggest that more COVID measures were required, according to BBC. He said that they need cool and calm minds and added that imposing restrictions must be the very last choice. However, he also stated that the data changes day by day, and ministers are keeping a careful eye on it.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul stated that if 25% of healthcare workers were unable to work, it would have an impact on patients, services, and treatment. He encouraged the government to reduce the infection incidence and to provide doctors with better access to COVID testing, according to BBC. The UK had 13,174,528 COVID cases and 149,251 deaths as of Sunday.

Plan B measures

Last month in December, England introduced Plan B measures which mandated face masks in most indoor settings, COVID passports for access into nightclubs and big events, and advice to work from home if possible. Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have already implemented additional limitations, including the closing of nightclubs, prohibitions on live events and socialising with others, and new hospitality requirements. Secondary students in England who return to school this week have been advised to wear masks in class.

(Image: AP)