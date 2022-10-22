UK Minister Says Sunak & Mordaunt 'must Unite' To Stop Johnson's Return To No 10

As the race for UK Prime Minister begins, a cabinet minister has suggested that Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt should unite to stop former PM Boris Johnson from entering Downing Street.

The source claimed that Sunak and Mordaunt must talk and work out a deal to prevent Boris Johnson from returning to Downing Street "at all costs," Sputnik cited a report from The Times. The development comes as Liz Truss announced her resignation a day after Suella Braverman stepped down as the UK Home Secretary.

The unnamed minister said, "We just need someone competent to get us through these incredibly difficult times and that person can’t be Boris," The Times reported. The source claimed that "Rishi and Penny need to talk about a deal. The priority has to be stopping Boris at all costs."

The source further suggested that Rishi Sunak must offer Penny Mordaunt the post of the UK's Former Secretary and appoint Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer. According to the source, Jeremy Hunt must continue to remain in the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer to "reassure the markets." The development comes as the race to become UK's Prime Minister commences

Rishi Sunak yet to announce decision to stand in UK PM race

Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has become the first Tory leadership contender to pass the 100-nomination threshold, Independent reported. Notably, securing the support of 100 MPs is the minimum requirement to enter the next stage of the contest for the post of PM and Tory leader. Sunak has not formally announced his intention to stand in the Prime Ministerial race. However, several Conservative leaders, including Sajid Javid and Matt Hancock have showcased their support for Sunak in the Prime Ministerial race on social media.

Penny Mordaunt announces leadership bid

On the other hand, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has announced she would be running to become the Tory leader and next Prime Minister. In her announcement, Mordaunt wrote, "I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest." She added, "I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister - to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE."

Meanwhile, former UK PM Boris Johnson is travelling back to London from his Caribbean holiday. As per the Independent report, UK Minister of State for Trade James Duddridge said that Johnson will arrive in the UK on Saturday and will stand in the race to become Conservative leader.

I will be a fresh voice and unite the party. #PM4PM pic.twitter.com/j8mpJsrByM — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) October 22, 2022

Image: AP