UK’s environment secretary George Eustice recently suggested that Britain would retaliate if France imposes sanctions in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. While speaking to SkyNews, Eustice warned “two can play at that game”, however, he also insisted that the UK had done “nothing wrong” and wanted to defuse the issue. Eustice’s remarks came just hours after UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss summoned the French ambassador to the Foreign Office over the seizure of a British fishing boat.

As per the media outlet, French ministers have also warned that they will block British boats from some French ports and tighten checks on vessels travelling between the two nations if the issue is not resolved by November 2. France has also threatened the electricity supply to the Channel Islands.

Now, while addressing the flare-up in tensions, Eustice reportedly said that the comments from French authorities were “completely disproportionate, unacceptable and inflammatory”. On the measure threatened by France, the UK minister went on to say that Britain doesn’t know what France will do, adding that Paris has said that they wouldn’t introduce these measures until Tuesday.

However, Eustice said obviously if France does bring the measures into play, then “well two can play at that game”. “We obviously reserve the ability to respond in a proportionate way,” the UK Cabinet minister said.

UK PM to discuss post-Brexit row with Macron

Meanwhile, as per the media outlet, UK PM Boris Johnson is set to discuss the post-Brexit row with French President Emmanuel Macron in a “brush-by” meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome. However, Eustice said that the UK would have to deal with whatever it is faced with, even if it is France’s actions that are completely “disproportionate, unacceptable and breach of the agreement”. The environment minister added that Britain want to defuse the issue, but the “truth is we’ve not done anything wrong”. He said that the UK has abided by the terms of the trade and co-operation agreement.

It is to mention that according to French Sea Ministry, the fines were imposed as a result of increased boating and licence inspections as part of a tightening of regulations in the Channel, in the context of discussions on licences with the United Kingdom and the European Commission. Notably, Jersey is a British Crown dependent outside of the UK, located approximately 14 miles off the coast of France. As a result, it has authority over who is permitted to fish in its territorial waters. It has given licences based on its interpretation of the UK-EU trade agreement, and France has been accused of acting arbitrarily.

