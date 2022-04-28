UK Ministerial Ethics Advisor Clears Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Over Wife’s Tax Status

Nearly a month after UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak's wife was accused of tax affairs and possessing a US permanent resident card, the British government ethics advisor cleared all the allegations of wrongdoings. According to the allegations, Akshata Murty, Sunak’s wife, did not pay UK tax on overseas income and that Sunak held a green card, which requires bearers to file US tax returns. Subsequently, the UK finance minister urged his boss, Boris Johnson, to conduct an independent review of all his ministerial declarations of interest. Later, the House of Lords peer Christopher Geidt investigated the allegations.

According to the investigator, Sunak gave up his green card last year, two years after being appointed chancellor of the Exchequer. He found two instances where Sunak's wife "could have given rise to a conflict of interest" for the minister. But in both cases, Geidt found Sunak had dealt with them "properly" and "openly". Also, while explaining his investigation about the allegation of Sunak holding a green card, he concluded, "there was no inherent conflict of interest." He appreciated the minister for cooperating and engaging with the investigator properly and calmly.

It is worth mentioning Sunak's wife owns a stake in an Indian IT company-- Infosys. The company is founded by Murty's father and has received more than 50 million pounds (Rs 4,78,04,65,200) in UK public sector contracts in the past seven years. However, Geidt said there were no wrongdoings and added the shareholding was properly declared.

He said that the firm has held no Treasury contracts during Sunak’s time in office. Sunak, a 41-year-old former hedge fund manager, had been seen as a likely successor to the successor of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson. However, after the news of financial wrongdoings broke in the media, it raised questions about his candidature of the next Prime Ministership. Earlier this year, he was also fined by police, along with Johnson and some 50 others, for attending a party in the prime minister’s office in 2020 that broke coronavirus lockdown rules at the time.

With inputs from AP

Image: @JolyonMaugham/Twitter