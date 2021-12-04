UK Ministers Mull Changing Law On Free Speech After Meghan Markle's Victory Over ANL

Two days after a UK Court upheld a ruling in favour of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in the breach of privacy case filed against a newspaper, the UK government is considering changing the law on "free speech", British media reported.

Citing a report by Daily Mail, Russian news agency Sputnik reported that the recent judgement pronounced by a UK Court forced the government to ponder over the "freedom of the press" and "the freedom of speech". According to media reports, officials believed that the judges' decision was not based on the Human Rights Act.

UK MPs mull introducing new law on free speech

As per sources quoted by Sputnik, ministers in the Boris Johnson Cabinet would re-examine the judgement pronounced by the UK court against Associated Newspapers (ANL) and would review if there is a need to redress the balance between "privacy "and "free speech".

"The equilibrium between 'secrecy' and 'free speech' is clearly wrong. If this is what the constitution states then it needs to improve. It feels like we have had judge-invented law. It draws on laws passed by Parliament but it is not what parliament ever intended and we should correct that," Sputnik quoted an insider as telling the Daily Mail.

"The attorneys have formulated a privacy law which parliament never voted for. MPs never accepted a privacy law because they understood it would be used by the wealthy and influential to cover up their offences," the insider reportedly added.

What is the Meghan Markle letter controversy?

On Thursday, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle informed that a UK court upheld a ruling in favour of her. According to the lawsuit filed by the former actress, the media outlet had illegally leaked a portion of a letter that she wrote to her estranged father in 2018.

As per the judgement pronounced by a UK court, the decision pronounced by the High Court in February was "precise" and noted the publication of the letter that she wrote to her father Thomas Markle was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful." Notably, she wrote the letter after she married Prince Harry in 2018. The judge described the publication of the letter as “sensational" and was “splashed as a new public revelation".

(Image: AP)