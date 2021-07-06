UK Ministers Set To Reveal Proposals For Offshore Centres For Asylum Seekers

UK Ministers are to reveal proposals of a new law that could start to pave the way for the creation of offshore centres for asylum seekers on the British overseas territory of Ascension Island. According to The Guardian, the nationality and borders bill has been described by the Home Office as containing the “most radical changes” to the “broken asylum system” in decades, making it harder for those who enter illegally to stay in the United Kingdom. However, critics have said that the new legislation could see thousands of refugees turned away from Britain with vulnerable migrants criminalised for seeking a better life.

But, earlier this week, UK’s Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the bill was part of her mission to crack down on “vile criminals” who run a flourishing smuggling operation across the channel. Patel said that there would be criminal charges for migrants “knowingly” arriving in the UK without permission. Now, if the law passes, people smuggling could attract tougher sentencing up to life imprisonment.

Today we're introducing the landmark 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹 into Parliament.



We're taking action to deter dangerous and illegal migration to the UK and create a new asylum system that’s fair for those in genuine need.



Firm but fair. #NewPlanForImmigration🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ZDUk0G9TaZ — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) July 6, 2021

Patel is expected to announce the proposed legislation in the House of Commons on Tuesday. She will introduce the "world's most effective border system” saying that the rules and border controls will meet the demands of the British people by slamming the door on dangerous criminals shut, The Times reported. She said that the law will make it easier to remove migrants who have arrived in the country unlawfully and to punish countries that refuse to take back their own citizens with a new “power to control visa availability” for legal entrants to the UK.

'One-stop' legal process

Further, Patel informed that the bill will also include proposals for reform to the legal system to “make it fairer, with faster access to justice to help prevent the need for last-minute legal claims”. She said that a “one-stop” legal process is one new idea to ensure that asylum and human rights claims and any other matters are made and considered at the same time. Moreover, the UK Home Department will make an announcement for implementing a “fully digital border” by 2025 that will require all legal entries to pay £9 for a US-style electronic travel authorization (ETA) as a part of the custom inspections, security, and criminal checks.

Meanwhile, analysis of Home Office data by the Refugee Council suggests that around 9,000 people who would be accepted as refugees under current rules – those confirmed to have fled war or persecution by official checks – may no longer be given safety in Britain due to their method of arrival under the reforms. It is worth noting that Patel’s plan to make the English channel route "nonviable" for the asylum seekers come in midst of a record number of migrants that continue to make their journey in rubber dinghies, attempting to cross the 21-mile Dover Strait. Nearly 6,000 were taken into the UK by the British Border Force security officials, many of whom entered the French waters to collect asylum seekers with permission from France's Calais patrol, a maritime radio conversation revealed.

