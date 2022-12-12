UK Ministers To Hold Emergency Cobra Meeting As Union Workers-led Strikes Escalate

Looks like Christmas will not be as merry for the United Kingdom as unions involving workers from a wide range of fields have put the whole country on pause. Be it nurses or rail workers, people who are involved in public-facing professions have decided to go on strike, calling for improved pay and working conditions. The matter becomes even worse as winter sets in and the country still grapples with inflation which led to a massive spike in energy bills. Taking the mayhem under consideration, on December 12, the UK ministers decided to hold an emergency Cobra meeting to deal with the chaos that erupted due to the December strikes.

According to BBC, the UK government is all set to discuss contingency plans to deal with the strikes. As per the reports, the government claims that the armed forces will be deployed to hospital trusts to deal with the ambulance strike. The Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms meeting is popularly known as the COBRA meeting. The meetings are organised in the UK in response to national or regional crises. According to Daily Mail, military personnel and civil servants are being trained in case of emergency as even the Border staff are all set to organise an eight-day strike from December 23 to New Year’s Eve. Hundreds of troops are being deployed in the hospitals to help in the maintenance of vital services in the country. Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asserted that he is “working on new tough laws to protect people from strike disruption.”

What are these strikes all about?

The United Kingdom which is already grappling with rising inflation and energy costs might end up nose-diving into recession. Amid the drier state of the economy, hundreds and thousands of people across multiple sectors have either gone on strikes or are vowing to go on strike. In December, Royal Mail workers, civil servants, teachers, University staff, etc have all decided to hold strikes, demanding better pay and working conditions.

While 1,000 Border Force officers plan to strike for eight days during Christmas, around 10,000 ambulance workers will strike across most of England and Whales on December 21 and 28. Another vital pillar of the country, the Nurses are demanding a rise in pay. According to BBC, The Royal College of Nurses wants a raise of 5% above the Retail Price Index. The British Rail workers have been holding their ground since June, they are planning to organise walkouts across December and January. The rail industry has been demanding reforms to modernise the British railways and increased pay. As Christmas looms over, it will be interesting to see how the British government is going to navigate.

Image: AP