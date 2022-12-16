UK MoD Launches Probe Into Elite Special Forces Troops' Judicial Killings In Afghanistan

UK's Defense Ministry on Thursday announced a statutory judge-led probe into the allegations that its SAS soldiers carried out unlawful killings of civilians whilst they were stationed in Afghanistan. British Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace, in a statement, said that the statutory inquiry will look into the conduct of UK's Special Forces soldiers during their deployment in Kabul between mid-2010 and mid-2013.

“If there are further lessons to learn it is right that we consider those fully to ensure all allegations are handled appropriately and in equal measure,” Wallace said, adding that the MoD will probe the “adequacy” of the response of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) over the misconduct of the Special Forces soldiers in the Central Asian country. He reiterated, since the evidence emerged, a number of changes have been introduced in the military, including the formation of the Defence Serious Crime Unit.

UK's Junior defense minister Andrew Murrison told the House of Commons that the evidence was brought by at least two cases where families allege that the SAS soldiers killed their relatives in 2011-2012. The cases are subject to judicial reviews in Britain, he informed, adding that the cause of death of the civilians wasn't properly probed.

“Operations must be conducted within the clear boundaries of the law and credible allegations against our forces must always be investigated thoroughly," Murrison said.

An independent statutory inquiry has been established to investigate and report on allegations of wrongdoing in Afghanistan.



We are committed to supporting our people. Members of the Armed Forces and veterans will be entitled to legal and pastoral support https://t.co/EUEHQweBsv pic.twitter.com/PTX51AvDp7 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 15, 2022

SAS special forces 'competed to get more killings'

Details about British elite Special Forces troops allegedly carrying out dozens of extrajudicial killings in cold blood during "night raids" in Afghanistan unfolded in an investigative report by the BBC television’s Panorama program. One unit from the elite Special Air Service (SAS) killed 54 people in suspicious circumstances and conducted more than 50 summary killings unlawfully, it alleged.

SAS special forces soldiers “competed with each other to get the most kills” and “achieve a higher body count” than previous squadrons, the investigation found. Panorama's investigation focussed on one six-month deployment of the SAS operatives that started in November 2010.

The squadron was deployed in one of the most dangerous regions in Afghanistan, a stronghold of the Taliban, Helmand. It was tasked with Deliberate Detention Operations or “kill or capture raids,” to derail the Taliban commanders and their bomb-making networks. British Special Forces from Task Force 42 – consisting of the SAS, SBS, Special Forces Support Group, and Special Reconnaissance Regiment – increased their military footprint in Helmand to strengthen the attempts to disrupt bold Taliban attacks. They had an estimated 12 defense bases there but mainly operated out of Camp Bastion.

UK military personnel boarding a A400M aircraft departing Kabul. Credit: AP

As supporting evidence into SAS soldiers' brutality surfaces, the Royal Military Police initiated the first-ever investigation in 2013. The then head of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Special Forces, Gen. Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, was slammed for his inaction over his soldiers' misconduct in war-torn Afghanistan despite the evidence. While he was obligated under the responsibility of commanders by Article 86(2) of Additional Protocol I (API) to the Geneva Conventions 1949 to inquire into the military's conduct, instead, he deployed the SAS operatives for another six months.

Gen. Sir Mark Carleton-Smith also restricted the evidence from the Royal Military Police, BBC Panorama's investigation, a report compiled after the analysis of hundreds of pages of SAS operational accounts, stated. Copies of internal emails obtained show that officers at the highest ranks of the special forces were aware of the possible unlawful killings by the SAS unit, but did not act.

Several unarmed civilians were murdered by the Special Forces just over suspicion, and they even planted AK-47s as drop weapons to justify these killings. “Throwdowns” are the weapons or communications equipment soldiers plant on the body of those killed to suggest their direct participation in hostilities (DPH) during the operation. If the evidence of DPH is proven, it amounts to a military offense; and so the technique is used by soldiers to deter an inquiry.

A former senior officer of the UK Special Forces, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told BBC Panorama that there was a “real concern” among the military that “too many people were being killed on night raids" in Afghanistan. He stated that the Squadron’s explanation “didn’t make sense." “Once somebody is detained, they shouldn’t end up dead. For it to happen over and over again was causing alarm at [the headquarters]. It was clear at the time that something was wrong," the British Broadcasting Corporation quoted the officer as saying. At the time the investigative report dropped, British Defense Ministry denied the allegations.

British troops “served with courage and professionalism in Afghanistan” and maintained the “highest standards," the MoD said. It accused the British press of circulating the “unjustified conclusion from allegations that have already been fully investigated.” On Thursday, Wallace announced that a statutory inquiry headed by senior judge Charles Haddon-Cave will start early next year. All the wrongdoings by commandos in the elite Special Air Service (SAS) corps between mid-2010 to mid-2013 in Afghanistan will be investigated, UK's Defense Minister noted. Investigation of one SAS so-called "night raid" in Afghanistan in 2019 led to a court case and an order to the UK defense minister to disclose the classified military operational documents. Death toll during the squadron's six-month tour in Afghanistan was in the triple figures