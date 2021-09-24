UK MoD Pays ₹6.9 Cr For Civilian Deaths In Afghanistan, Lowest Payout Was ₹10,500: Report

A study of documents released by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (MoD) made a shocking revelation that the UK government paid an amount as low as £104.17 (Rs 10,500) to an individual as compensation for damages incurred in clashes between British forces and insurgents in Afghanistan.

The document showed the UK had rolled out a hefty sum of £688,000 (Rs 6.9 crore) as compensation for the deaths of 289 civilians in Afghanistan. Individual payments, however, ranged from £500 (Rs 50,500) to less than £200 (Rs 20,200).

The analysis of the official documents revealed that an average of £2,380 (Rs 2.4 lakh) was paid to the families of those who suffered fatalities or injuries caused by the conflict in the Taliban-ruled country. The overall tally also included disbursement of £397,000 for 240 people who suffered injuries between 2006-2013.

According to a Daily Mail report, analysis of the UK MOD by the charity Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) also included payouts for 189 death, including those of at least 16 children. The total sum donated to the families suffering from the death of at least one member amounted to some £291,000.

UK's lowest payout

The individual payments varied from £500 to £200, the lowest being £104.17 paid for fatality and property damage in Helmand Province in February 2008. Another household that suffered a loss of a 10-year old child was offered a sum of £586.42 in 2009. According to the BBC, the amounts were lower than the amount paid to the owner of a damaged crane or "a loser of six donkeys."

The data obtained under the Freedom of Information requests were aimed to ascertain the impact of the British Military on civilian lives in Afghanistan. As per the analysis, at least 7,000 people claimed compensation from the British Army during combat operations in Helmand up until 2014. The UK MoD always sought to minimise the risk of civilian deaths through "rigorous targetting processes," Daily Mail reported. "Every civilian that is a tragedy...(a) risk that can never be removed entirely," an MoD spokesperson had said.

Maximum child deaths occurred in Helmand

Reportedly, most of the deaths occurred in Hemland due to fierce combat between UK and Taliban forces. The youngest casualty being that of a three-year-old, who, the BBC reported, was "killed by shock" during mine clearance operations by the British Army.

In December 2009, at least four children were "shot and killed" by International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF). As per the records, a sum of £4,223.60 was paid a month later to compensate for the loss. The true figure of minor deaths during the tenure was around 86 with cases including deaths mentioned under terms of "daughter", "son," "nephew," etc.

"These files do not make for easy reading. The banality of language means hundreds of tragic deaths, including dozens of children, read more like an inventory," said Murray Jones, the author of the AOAV.

The casualties reported were assumable "just a fraction of the true number" of the overall deaths. The total amount of recorded compensation paid was determined by the common law principles, Daily Mail said quoting the AOAV author. The factors considered were "pain", "suffering" and "financial loss."

