UK: World's Largest Bony Fish 'Mola-Mola' Spotted Near Portland Harbour

A rare monster ocean sunfish, known as “Mola-Mola”, has been spotted near a popular tourist harbour, off the Dorset coast near Portland Harbour in the UK. World’s largest bony fish alive, normally found in tropical waters, can weigh up to 2.3 tons and grow to be 10ft long. Shared by the Marien Conservation society on Twitter, the fish was shot by Liz Hemsley and has caused a stir on the internet.

Captioned as the largest bony fishes alive on the planet that visit the UK at the time of summers in search of food, the jellyfishes, the post has attracted huge reaction. “I love these fellas they can dive really deep for food then they like to bask in the sun near the surface layer of the ocean to warm up their body,” wrote a user. Further, another wrote that they saw one in a tank in the Natural History Museum.

While the ocean sunfish is the heaviest bony fish in the world, with an average weight of 2,200lbs (998kg), and rare, one was spotted earlier by the crew of a fishing boat off the north coast of Skye, an Island in Scotland. The sighting was reported at Ardnamurchan, 50-square-mile peninsula in the ward management area of Lochaber near Highland. Although a Mola Mola would otherwise be rare in the seas of Scotland as it drifts with the ocean currents, in recent times, many such sightings have been reported by the boat operators, as per reports. The fish is found usually in the month of August at depths of up to nearly 2,000ft (610m) and diet on the jellyfishes.

Wow! An Ocean Sunfish (or Mola Mola) spotted off #Portland Harbour yesterday afternoon. #Sunfish are the largest bony fish on the planet and visit UK seas during the summer months to eat jellyfish. Have you ever seen one?



Thanks to Liz Hemsley for sending us the picture 📸 pic.twitter.com/HunVjlLpXO — Marine Conservation Society (@mcsuk) June 15, 2020

Yes, whilst sailing off Weymouth, and also out on. Dive boat out of Weymouth. — Brewer (@Cliffquaybrewer) June 15, 2020

It’s so good you gotta day it twice! “Mola Mola” ☀️🐠 — 🔱 Jono 🔱 (@Apps1Jono) June 15, 2020

Awesome😍 I've seen few diving in Indonesia, such a unique looking fish! — LitterFreeCoast&Sea (@LitterFreeCoast) June 15, 2020

Yes off the south coast of Devon whilst walking the coast path. It would have been about 5 years ago. Wonderful 😎 — Jean Hill (@JHThunderrain) June 15, 2020

Haven’t seen one but must be amazing! — Ever Green Cloth (@evergreencloth_) June 15, 2020

Yes - from the boat and in the water off Galapagos ❤️ — scubajem (@scubajem) June 15, 2020

As per a report, published in Nature, Molas are so large that when they collide with boats. In 1998, the cement carrier, MV Goliath pulled into Sydney harbour and found at least 1,400-kilogram Mola that got stranded on the bow of the ship. The fish was so large it dropped the ship’s cruising speed from 14 to 11 knots, and its rough skin stripped the ship’s paint off down to the metal, and hence, these bony fishes can prove to be hazardous for the boats in the water.

