UK MP Accused Of Watching Porn Inside Parliament Claims Accessed It 'accidentally': Report

UK Conservative MP Neil Parish, currently under investigation for reportedly accessing pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber, claimed on Saturday that he may have watched it 'accidentally' and also snubbed calls seeking his resignation. Neil Parish, the MP for Tiverton and Honiton in Devon, had his whip suspended after becoming the fourth member of his party to face allegations of misconduct since the last election. After prominent Tory women MPs expressed outrage at the party for failing to act on accusations made earlier this week despite knowing his name, Parish disclosed he had reported himself to the standards commissioner on Friday, April 29.

“I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing, I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton," Parish wrote on his website, The Guardian reported. However, it has been reported that a Tory minister also witnessed him watching porn in a committee meeting for the second time. Parish said that he would consider his status as a Member of Parliament after the outcome of the investigation, indicating that he would resign if found guilty.

Parish likely to face recall petition if found guilty

As per The Guardian report, if Parish is found to have brought the House of Commons into disrepute, he might be sanctioned and will face a recall petition. This could further result in a byelection if he is suspended from parliament for more than 10 days. On April 26, Tory MPs initially raised the allegations of a porn-watching parliamentarian in a meeting with Heaton-Harris, the party's chief whip.

Parish has been suspended from parliamentary Conservative party

Parish, who has represented his constituency since 2010, has been suspended from the parliamentary Conservative party until the outcome of the investigation. It should be mentioned here that the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), which investigates claims of bullying and sexual harassment, has started looking into the matter after at least one witness submitted a referral. Following Parish's pledge to refer himself to Kathryn Stone, the independent parliamentary commissioner for standards, a second investigation might be initiated into whether the former violated the MPs' code of conduct, The Guardian reported.

Image: Twitter/@neil_parish/AP