Lord Rami Ranger, a Parliamentarian of the United Kingdom, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Friday, backed the UK's 'Indian Army stopped the Jammu & Kashmir from Talibanization' remark. Summing it all to the abrogation of Article 370, Lord Rami Ranger said that the move has brought the Kashmiris to a levelled ground with the citizens of the rest of India- 'regardless of gender, caste or religion'.

'India no longer under British rule'

In a direct attack on Pakistan, Lord Rami Ranger said, "India is no longer under the British rule that they will get the country on the basis of religion." Exuding confidence that India will not exceed even an inch of the disputed valley, he added, "Kashmir was exceeded to India, and was part of India. Had Pakistan not attacked Kashmir, the history of India would have been very different."

"The Indian soldiers have protected Kashmir, and the right of every Kashmiri," the UK Parliamentarian further added, exuding hope that the disputed valley is finally moving towards normalcy, and will soon be a 'paradise' again. "It is soon going to have a hike in the number of hotels, a hike in tourism. Bollywood movies will be short here," the UK MP added.

'Kashmiri's got to see which side of the bread is butter'

Lord Rami Ranger took the occasion to send a message to the Kashmiris. The UK Parliamentarian said, "Those 10 million Kashmiris abetted by Pakistan should understand which side of the bread is the butter. They should look at the state today from 1947 when the two countries were created; one based on religion and the other regardless of religion."

Pointing out that 75 years from that time, while India is indulged in manufacturing for high-grade missions like the mission for Mars, Pakistan is only manufacturing terrorists 'left right and center."

UK Parliamentarian Lord Rami Ranger's remarks come in reaction to his fellow MP Bob Blackman's statement made in the context of India's Jammu and Kasmir in the Parliament today. Strongly backing India on the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, the UK MP for Harrow East cited how the state of affairs in the disputed valley has drastically changed post-2019.