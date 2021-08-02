UK MP Blames PM Boris Johnson Over Report Citing 14% In Own Constituency Are Going Hungry

Steve Baker, a leading Brexiter and MP for Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, hit out at the Sheffield University study that identified his constituency as having the UK’s highest levels of food insecurity. According to the report, one third struggled to afford food while around 14 per cent had reported going hungry in January and February. He called on ministers to not ignore the living crisis being faced by the people of his constituency.

Watch his earlier speech on food insecurity:

💷We'll run out of other people's QE



🏠Sound public finances enable good health & welfare



😟Food insecurity is a major issue in #Wycombe. Govt must realise the consequences of Covid restrictions on people's lives. Food insecurity must be the top issue we deal with pic.twitter.com/gAW9C3CBLP — Steve Baker MP FRSA (@SteveBakerHW) July 22, 2021

What does the Sheffield University report say over the UK constituency

"The areas worst hit by food insecurity are Wycombe with 14 per cent of people who are estimated to be hungry and nearly 30 per cent of people who are struggling to access food. The area also has high estimates for numbers of people who are worried about having enough food (22 per cent). This is followed closely by Hull with 13 per cent of people being hungry and more than one in five adults who struggled to access food. The locality with the least hunger, struggle or worry is St. Albans," read the report published on July 22, this year.

UK PM had plans to end the pandemic universal credit

He also hit out at the work and pensions minister Thérèse Coffey, who announced to uplift the pandemic universal credit of £20 a week by September end. Although Prime Minister Boris Johnson had planned to end the credit scheme earlier, the work and pensions minister had advocated for its extension till September. Now, it seems both Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak are not in the mood for its further extension. In a report by The Guardian, Baker said that he repeatedly warned his colleagues in parliament regarding the poverty in his constituency. Dismissing the criticism from local opposition politicians that he opposed the extension of the credit scheme, Baker reiterated that he always advocated for investing more money into universal credit. "What I am absolutely precise about is when people are in debt, we need to spend an enormous amount through the welfare state which would help them in tackling the current crisis," said the MP for Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.

(Image Credit: AP/@SteveBakerHW)