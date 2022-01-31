UK: MP Ed Davey Says Partygate Report Not In Its Entirety Would Be 'Whitehall Whitewash'

As the findings of Sue Gray's investigation on Downing Street will be made public later today, the liberal democrat leaders are demanding the investigation details be released in its entirety, with no redactions saying 'anything less wouldn't be worth the paper it's written on'. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey stated that anything less than the investigation report in its entirety would be a Whitehall whitewash.

Referring to the delay of the report, Ed Davey stated that everyone knows Sue Gray has done that report, so why can't we see it. He continued by saying if the Prime Minister is getting away with it and if he is attempting to, it is their responsibility to make sure he doesn't, according to LBC. After the report is released, he believes that government backbenchers will have to ask tough questions of their leaders. He claimed that every Conservative MP should look in the mirror and read that report, and ask themselves, "Is this man suitable to be our Prime Minister."

Sue Gray was expected to provide her report earlier

Sue Gray was expected to provide her report on many alleged rule violations in Downing Street during the lockdown earlier, but Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis Cressida Dick's statement that the Metropolitan Police would be investigating caused delays. Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has repeatedly said that Boris Johnson must reassure the public that the full report will be released as soon as possible.

The report is expected to be published today, with PM Boris Johnson giving a statement in the House of Commons, which will be followed by questions from MPs. A spokesperson of the Prime Minister stated that the findings will be published on gov.uk and made available in the House of Commons Library this afternoon, reported Sky News.

PM Johnson sticks to what he has said in the past

PM Johnson said that he totally sticks to what he has said in the past about potential COVID rule violations in Downing Street in his latest remarks on Monday morning. The spokesperson of PM Johnson also stated that on Sunday, he spoke with Sue Gray, where they only talked about the results briefly, according to Sky News. The Prime Minister has previously stated that the report will be made public in its entirety, although opposition parties have expressed doubts.

Image: @EdwardJDavey/Twitter, AP